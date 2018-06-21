× Expand Lifted in Prayer

By Jill Briscoe

During a ministry trip to Asia, I flew from Singapore to Seoul Korea to join Anne Graham Lotz who had been invited to bring her ‘Just give me Jesus’ revival to Korea. I went to do my privileged part in leading a time of prayer and worship for the thousands who attended the meetings in the Olympic village.

I went to pray with Koreans for Korea, ‘for such a time as this.’ The bi-lateral talks to do with nuclear proliferation had just broken down in China, and the atmosphere in the country was tense and somehow foreboding.

I watched thousands of women flood down to the platform after Anne’s first powerful message on the Cross. Watching them fall on their knees until there was no more room to come forward, Anne had to tell them to stand up in the stands to signify that they had accepted Jesus as their Savior. Hundreds more stood to their feet. I knew such a harvest had been preceded with much prayer. Why I wondered was I there? I had come as an American to lead a session on prayer and worship and to pray for Korea. They were the veteran pray-ers and they were praying for us!

The next day my session began by praying American style. We broke into groups and prayed one after the other while each waited in polite silence for their turn and said Amen (YES) at the end of the other’s requests. This style of corporate prayer was new to hundreds, if not thousands in the audience. We spent time sitting in silence before the Lord, praying in our souls, in the deep place where nobody goes. This was also new to many. It was a precious exercise. After worshipping with Kim, a beautiful Korean American from California, it was time to pray Korean style.

We began by praying for the government and all in authority as Paul instructed Timothy to do. Next we prayed for the South Koreans and the church there. Then we prayed for the North.

Many of the people in that huge arena had relatives across the D.M.Z. they hadn’t seen for years. Were they starving? Were they in danger? Were they in the vast North Korean army getting ready to fight them? How was their faith weathering the gathering storm? Did they still believe at all? They didn’t know, but they had come to besiege the gates of heaven on their behalf.

My interpreter led the way, and the people followed her lead beginning with a great roar, with one word in Korean. “Lord, Lord, Lord,” they prayed three times. The sound of their voices developed into a great roar and was the signal for the entire arena to pray at the top of their lungs simultaneously for three or four minutes at a time. I stood on the platform in the middle of the arena mesmerized and exhilarated as the prayers gained momentum. It sounded to me like a mighty rain storm bringing the refreshment of the Spirit to a parched planet desperate for a drink. This is what revival is all about, I thought. The fresh rain of God for the dry souls of men and women, boys and girls lost in their sin and selfishness.

As I added my tears and shouts for the North, caught up in the heart longing and spiritual intensity of the moment, our requests began again with that momentous shout, “Lord, Lord, Lord.” My Spirit like so many there was dancing to the beat of His heart. I heard the word America and realized that my interpreter, praying Korean style by my side, had added our country to the mix. I was humbled, thankful and a little overwhelmed. What a powerhouse this secular Olympic sports place had become.

So if you feel in your heart at any given time of the day, the whispers of His grace and the lifting of the load, know someone, or two, or maybe even a great crowd of Jesus -lovers and Glory-givers somewhere half a world away in Korea, are shouting to the Lord on our behalf, lifting us up and up and up, until our souls feel the breath of heaven and hear the Angels sing! Let’s give praise and return the compliment – that’s what the family of God is all about.