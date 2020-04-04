Prayer Journey Day 1 | Trust

Proverbs 3:5-6 says: “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Trust is a key factor in our relationship with the Lord. And if there was ever a time in history to put our trust in Him, this would be it. What better starting place for this focused time of prayer? In this day and age, trust doesn’t come easily. But we have an Almighty, sovereign Lord who can be trusted. How beautiful to be able to entrust ourselves to Him; to share the deepest cries of our hearts with the God who created us and is intimately acquainted with every fiber of our being. Take time to pour out your heart to Him.

Prayer Prompt: TRUST

Consider the things in your life right now that you find hardest to hand over to God. It could be the outcome of the coronavirus, your health, an unanswered prayer, a deferred longing, a broken relationship, a prodigal child, desire for a spouse or a child, a struggling marriage, financial hardships, etc.

Ask God to reveal where you may have stopped believing that He will take care of you, a place you haven’t been willing to trust Him completely.

When you feel like you have heard from Him, write out whatever your worry, fear, concern, or area of trust you’re struggling with on a small piece of paper. Then throw it in the garbage or shred it to represent putting your complete TRUST in God.

Choose to trust God completely with this area and pray to let it go.

NOTE: The prayers are now out of our reach. We cannot take them back. In the same way, give over your trust challenges to the Lord. Pray that He will help you not to take them back. Ask Him to help you trust Him with them.

Bible Verses:

“Trust in him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge.” (Psalm 62:8)

“Those who know your name trust in you, for you, LORD, have never forsaken those who seek you.” (Psalm 9:1)

"Do not let your hearts be troubled, trust in God, trust also in me." (John 14:1)

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)

