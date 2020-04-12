Prayer Journey Day 10 | Celebration

1 Samuel 7:12 says: “Then Samuel took a stone and set it up between Mizoram and Shen. He named it Ebenezer, saying ‘Thus far the LORD has helped us.”

In this time of uncertainty, it’s easy to get caught up in the world’s troubles, not to mention our own. When that happens we can lose sight of all that the Lord has done for us. Praise is the gateway to the heart of God. Accept the Lord’s invitation to “Enter His gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise” (Psalm 100:4). Take some time to celebrate His goodness in the sanctuary of His holiness.

Prayer Prompt: CELEBRATION

Spend some time reflecting on all the Lord has done for you this past year. Offer up or write a prayer of celebration for what God has done in your life.

Come up with a word or phrase that captures something good the Lord has done in your life.

Go for a walk and find a stone. Write your word or phrase on it with a sharpie and set the stone on your Bible or where you spend time with the Lord. May your stone be your Ebenezer—a visual marker for you to see and know that God is good and faithful in your life.

Contemplate monumental times in your life (victories, transitions, and transforma-tive occasions). Take note of the Lord’s faithfulness and loving care over every detail of your life.

Think about a person the Lord has used to bless you this year. Thank God for them and write them a letter of thanks.

Start a gratitude journal and especially in these difficult times of social distancing and isolation, begin to focus on all you have to be thankful for and record it and write out a prayer of thanks to God. Do this daily.

Bible Verses:

“Yet this I call to mind and therefore I have hope: Because of the LORD’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail.

They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:21-23)

“The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.” (Psalm126:3)

“When you have eaten and are satisfied, praise the LORD your God for the good land he has given you.” (Deuteronomy 8:10)

“Then all the people went away to eat and drink, to send portions of food and to celebrate with great joy, because they now understood the words that had been made known to them.” (Nehemiah 8:12)

