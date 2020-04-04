Prayer Journey Day 2 | God's Word

2 Timothy 3:16-17 says: “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be competent, equipped for every good work.”

The power of God’s Word cannot be underestimated. Think about it: God spoke the world into existence (Genesis 1). The “Word” became flesh and dwelt among us (1 John 1:14). And we have the privilege of “letting the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts” (Colossians 3:16). God’s Word is a living document. It is God’s love letter to a world in crisis. Allow it to live in and through you as you read, absorb, and practice it today.

Prayer Prompt: GOD'S WORD

Take time to pray through and personalize a passage of Scripture. The Psalms are great for this purpose. Let God’s Spirit refresh and renew your heart with His Word.

Read the verses at the end of this section several times.

What words or phrases stand out to you?

Read the verses again. As you do, ask God to speak to you through His Word.

Journal your responses to God.

Send someone who needs encouragement a verse to lift them up (card, email, text, etc.).

Bible Verse:

“The law of the LORD is perfect, refreshing the soul. The statutes of the LORD are trustworthy, making wise the simple. The precepts of the LORD are right, giving joy to the heart. The commands of the LORD are radiant, giving light to the eyes. The fear of the LORD is pure, enduring forever. The decrees of the LORD are firm, and all of them are righteous. They are more precious than gold, than much pure gold; they are sweeter than honey, than honey from the honeycomb. By them your servant is warned; in keeping them there is great reward.” (Psalm 19:7-11)

10 Day Prayer Journey

Read about the 10 Day Prayer Journey and view each day on the journey below:

Day 1 - Trust

Day 2 - God's Word

Day 3 - Spoken Prayer - Blessing

Day 4 - The World

Day 5 - Intercession

Day 6 - Confession

Day 7 - Release

Day 8 - Silence

Day 9 - Restoration

Day 10 - Celebration

You can also download, the complete 10-Day Prayer Journey PDF here and to hold onto for any time your soul needs a little encouraging.

