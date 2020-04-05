Prayer Journey Day 3 | Blessing

Numbers 6:24-26 says: “The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace.”

Words hold the power of life and death (Proverbs 18:21). We see evidence of this time and time again throughout God’s Word. For example, think of the power of the words spoken over Jacob and Esau (Genesis 27). Or take Jacob’s blessings spoken over his 12 sons who, according to the blessing given, became the 12 tribes of Israel (Genesis 49). A blessing can be a prayer of commission, a Bible passage, or words of encouragement. Blessings can be spoken for the purpose of declaring God’s protection, joy, wisdom, and peace. Allow the power of God’s spoken Word to be a blessing to you and to those in your circle of influence in these uncertain days.

Prayer Prompt: SPOKEN PRAYER | BLESSING

Take time to pray a blessing over your home. Pray room by room throughout your house. Pray for God’s hedge of protection over and around your house from the foundation up to the rooftop. Pray that God will help you to build a sure foundation on Jesus.

Pray for God’s blessings to be upon all those who enter your home.

Go for a prayer walk or drive through your neighborhood. Pray blessings for those who are depressed, alone, in quarantine, sick, with young children, with aged parents, out on the frontlines. The list is endless.

Bible Verses:

“The LORD your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.” (Zephaniah 3:17)

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace.” (Numbers 6:24-26)

10 Day Prayer Journey

Read about the 10 Day Prayer Journey and view each day on the journey below:

Day 1 - Trust

Day 2 - God's Word

Day 3 - Spoken Prayer - Blessing

Day 4 - The World

Day 5 - Intercession

Day 6 - Confession

Day 7 - Release

Day 8 - Silence

Day 9 - Restoration

Day 10 - Celebration

You can also download, the complete 10-Day Prayer Journey PDF here and to hold onto for any time your soul needs a little encouraging.

