Prayer Journey Day 4 | The World

Matthew 6:10 says: “Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”

If there was ever a time for us to gather as God’s people to pray for our world and for God’s will to be done in it, it is now. It’s our privilege to petition and intercede on behalf of others. What an opportune time to pray for our government, our leaders, our pastors, and those on the frontlines in hospitals and seniors’ residences, and care facilities all over the world. These are dark days for many who have lost jobs, are facing loneliness, have been struck with the coronavirus, or are grieving someone they’ve lost as a result of it. Remember Jill Briscoe’s words, “We can go anywhere on our knees!” This is your opportunity to go to those places.

Prayer Prompt: THE WORLD

Spend time praying for the people in your community.

Pray through the Lord’s prayer in Matthew 6:9-13.

Pray for those in power in our government; for wisdom.

Pray for your church leaders.

Make a phone call, Skype, Zoom, or Facetime with a friend or group of friends and join together in praying for God’s intervention at this critical time in our world history.

Bible Verses:

“My prayer is not for them alone. I pray also for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me." (John 17:20-21)

“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers and intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people—for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful lives in all godliness and holiness.” (1 Tim. 2:1-2)

“All the ends of the earth will remember and turn to the LORD, and all the families of the nations will bow down before him, for dominion belongs to the LORD and he rules over the nations.” (Psalm 22:27-28)

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. (John 14:27)

10 Day Prayer Journey

Read about the 10 Day Prayer Journey and view each day on the journey below:

Day 1 - Trust

Day 2 - God's Word

Day 3 - Spoken Prayer - Blessing

Day 4 - The World

Day 5 - Intercession

Day 6 - Confession

Day 7 - Release

Day 8 - Silence

Day 9 - Restoration

Day 10 - Celebration

You can also download, the complete 10-Day Prayer Journey PDF here and to hold onto for any time your soul needs a little encouraging.

