Prayer Journey Day 5 | Intercession

1 Timothy 2:1 says: “I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone.”

People need the Lord in these days, whether they admit it or not. What an awesome gift and privilege is ours to pray for one another! Have you ever stopped to consider that someone prayed you into God’s kingdom? Have you ever asked someone for prayer concerning matters of your heart? You have the privilege and opportunity to offer prayers of intercession on behalf of so many people who are experiencing fear and anxiety right now: unsaved loved ones, friends, family, coworkers, health workers, grocery store workers, firefighters, and others on the frontlines of this battle we’re facing. We have the ability to cry out to God on their behalf, to stand in the gap for them. Prayers of intercession are powerful!

Prayer Prompt: INTERCESSION

Take time to make or revise your prayer list. Be sure to add your community; doctors, nurses and healthcare workers; the President and COVID-19 team; state and local government officals; pastors and churches; families and kids; law enforcement and first responders, etc.

Ask the Lord to bring to mind people in your life who need prayer.

Write an encouragement note to one of the people on your list to let them know you’re praying for them.

Bible Verses:

“...you also joining in helping us through your prayers, so that thanks may be given by many persons on our behalf for the favor bestowed on us through the prayers of many.” (2 Corinthians 1:11)

“In the same way, prayer is essential in this ongoing warfare. Pray hard and long. Pray for your brothers and sisters. Keep your eyes open. Keep each other’s spirits up so that no one falls behind or drops out.” (Ephesians 6:18)

10 Day Prayer Journey

Read about the 10 Day Prayer Journey and view each day on the journey below:

Day 1 - Trust

Day 2 - God's Word

Day 3 - Spoken Prayer - Blessing

Day 4 - The World

Day 5 - Intercession

Day 6 - Confession

Day 7 - Release

Day 8 - Silence

Day 9 - Restoration

Day 10 - Celebration

You can also download, the complete 10-Day Prayer Journey PDF here and to hold onto for any time your soul needs a little encouraging.

Copyright © 2020 Just Between Us. All rights reserved.