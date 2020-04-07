Prayer Journey Day 6 | Confession

1 John 1:9 says: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”

Sin hinders our life in every way: spiritually, emotionally, relationally, and even physically. Thankfully, the Lord has provided a way to bridge the distance between Him and us through confession. Confession is the first step toward healing in our lives, in our relationships with others, and most importantly, in our relationship with God Himself. Take this time to ask God to examine your innermost thoughts. Allow the Holy Spirit to lead you through a time of confession. Prayers of confession are personal and vulnerable. Be honest with the Lord. Set your pride aside and experience a renewed sense of freedom. Freely lay yourself at His feet, for He is the God of restoration and healing.

Prayer Prompt: CONFESSION

Quiet your heart, and in the stillness ask God to bring anything to mind that is keeping you from open fellowship with Him.

Ask Him to show you what is grieving Him in your life at the moment.

Confess this shortcoming to Him and ask Him to forgive you and cleanse you from the depths of your heart.

Ask that God will meet you in your shortcomings and weaknesses so you can claim afresh His cleansing with His blood and righteousness.

Thank God for His work on the Cross and His forgiveness for all your sins.

Bible Verses:

“If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” (2 Chron. 7:14).

“Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” (Psalm 139:23-24)

“I will rejoice greatly in the LORD, My soul will exult in my God; For He has clothed me with garments of salvation, He has wrapped me with a robe of righteousness....” (Isaiah 61:10)

“In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.” (Ephesians 1:7)

“As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.” (Psalm 103:12)

“I, even I, am he who blots out your transgressions, for my own sake, and remembers your sins no more.” (Isaiah 43:25)

“Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come.” (Acts 3:19)

10 Day Prayer Journey

Read about the 10 Day Prayer Journey and view each day on the journey below:

You can also download, the complete 10-Day Prayer Journey PDF here and to hold onto for any time your soul needs a little encouraging.

Copyright © 2020 Just Between Us. All rights reserved.