Prayer Journey Day 7 | Release

1 Peter 5:7 says: “Casting the whole of your care—all your anxieties, all your worries, all your concerns—once and for all on Him, for He cares for you affectionately and cares about you watchfully.”

In these days of uncertainty, fear and anxiety can easily overtake us. Cares and concerns consume us. Burdens and added pressures become unbearable. Jesus invites us to cast ALL our cares upon Him--especially in these coronavirus days. He never meant for you to carry them alone. Whatever concerns you, concerns Him. Give it over to Him and experience the freedom that is yours when you release it to Him.

Prayer Prompt: RELEASE

Fill a purse, grocery bag, or knapsack, if you have one, with some canned goods. Pick it up and carry it around as you pray. Envision carrying this heavy bag with you wherever you go—taking it with you to bed, holding it as you shower, placing it in your lap at every meal, and feeling the weight of its presence during every conversation, every activity, and every meeting.

After some time, physically release it—dropping it to the ground. Visualize doing that with your burdens.

One item at a time, empty your bag, naming the anxieties, worries, and concerns you’re carrying. As you empty the contents pray a prayer of release to God, handing them over to Him because you were never meant to carry them.

Pray and tell God what burden you need to relinquish today. Surrender it to Him in prayer.

Bible Verses:

“Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?” (Matthew 6:26-27)

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and hum- ble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)

“But for you who fear my name, the Sun of Righteousness will rise with healing in his wings. And you will go free, leaping with joy like calves let out to pasture.” (Malachi 4:2)

“Do not let your hearts be troubled, Trust in God, trust also in me.” (John 14:1)

