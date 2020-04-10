Prayer Journey Day 8 | Silence

1 Kings 19:12 says: “After the earthquake came a fire, but the LORD was not in the fire. And after the fire came a gentle whisper.”

It’s difficult to find silence and solace in an age of technology and information screaming for our attention—especially in these days of social isolation and quarantine. Not to mention when newscasts of coronavirus are broadcast around the clock. At minimum, God’s whispers are overlooked and overpowered. Silence challenges our cultural addiction to entertainment, words, music, noise, and voices. Silence asks for patience and waiting. Silence is the listening portion of prayer. It is a regenerative practice of attending and listening to God in quiet moments, without interruption and noise. Silence is a time to rest in God. Our tendency is to spend all our time in prayer pouring out our hearts to God. But when was the last time you simply listened to hear what He had to say? As you take this time, quiet your own thoughts and needs to be fully present with God and to listen carefully to His still small voice. Don’t be afraid to linger in the silence.

Prayer Prompt: SILENCE

Put yourself in a comfortable position. Take a deep breath in. Then sit quietly and ask God to speak deeply into your heart in these moments of silence.

There is nothing you need to do here. This is not a time to come up with strategies for fixing your life.

Begin by speaking the words Eli taught Samuel, “Speak, LORD, for your servant is listening.”

Quietly offer yourself to God, listen more intently for His gentle whisper.

There is no right or wrong amount of time to spend here. Linger as long as you

need to listen well.

Journal what you hear Him saying to you through His Word and in the silence.

NOTE: As you fix your full attention on Jesus, expect to face distractions. As thoughts, distractions, or worries slip into your mind, gently guide them away. If the distractions persist, write them down. Turn your worry-list into a prayer list!

Bible Verses:

“Be still and know that I am God.” (Psalm 46:10)

“This is what the Sovereign LORD, the Holy One of Israel, says: ‘In repentance and rest is your salvation, in quietness and trust is your strength.’” (Isaiah 31:15a)

10 Day Prayer Journey

Read about the 10 Day Prayer Journey and view each day on the journey below:

You can also download, the complete 10-Day Prayer Journey PDF here and to hold onto for any time your soul needs a little encouraging.

