Prayer Journey Day 9 | Restoration

Jeremiah 17:7-8 says: “But blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.”

God’s restorative power is readily available as we plant ourselves in the soil of His love, send out our roots by the stream of Living Water, and as we bask in the Son’s light. The result is a fruitful life—even in times of drought like the one we’re facing worldwide. Allow Him to restore your soul (Psalm 23:3). Ask Him to restore the joy of your salvation (Ps. 51:12). He will restore your life as you entrust yourself to Him (Ps. 71:20). The key is not to wait for the drought to hit before we invest in the abundant life that can be ours today.

Prayer Prompt: RESTORATION

Ask the Lord to reveal any areas where you may be in need of restoration, strengthening, or healing. This may be a relationship, or an area where you are experiencing pain and brokenness. Then consider how the Lord is using your pain to bear fruit that will last.

Spend some time simply basking in the light of His presence.

Picture yourself sitting by the streams of Living Water. Ask the Lord to restore your soul.

Spend time thanking God for the seasons of pain that He has brought you through— whether recently or in the past. Invite the Lord to correct your path and restore the brokenness within your life.

Galatians 5:22-23 lists the fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Consider the fruit you are bearing.

Read Galatians 5:22-23. Ask the Lord to reveal how you can bear His fruit during this extraordinary season of drought to make a difference today in your circle of influence. Whose soul might you encourage to help bring restoration?

Bible Verses:

“I will restore the years the locusts have eaten.” (Joel 2:25)

“I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.” (John 15:5)

10 Day Prayer Journey

Read about the 10 Day Prayer Journey and view each day on the journey below:

You can also download, the complete 10-Day Prayer Journey PDF here and to hold onto for any time your soul needs a little encouraging.

Copyright © 2020 Just Between Us. All rights reserved.