Praying and Trusting

By Jill Briscoe

Think about the deep frustration Nehemiah felt when his brother informed him about the ruin of Jerusalem’s’ walls and gate, and the horrible plight of his family without this protection. I can see him wondering desperately what he, a mere slave, could do. He knew he wasn’t free to leave his place of “employment” and volunteer for foreign service. He couldn’t even show his deep distress in public, for to do so would mean certain death. But prayer and care can result in “dare”; and Nehemiah, albeit with a trembling heart, decided to trust the God of the miraculous to do the ridiculous and move the king’s heart so that he would grant Nehemiah’s petition—however wild it appeared to be. Believe it or not, Nehemiah decided to ask for a working vacation back home in Jerusalem—for an unspecified number of months! No wonder we read that he was “terrified” (Neh.2:2) when the king interrogated him about his fallen countenance as Nehemiah handed him his wine.

The king asked him, “Why are you looking so sad? You don’t look sick to me. You must be deeply troubled.” Then said Nehemiah, “I was terrified, but…” (Neh.2:2-3). The “buts” of the Bible are often beautiful bridges used to cross from the depths of despair to the mountains of hope. In this instance, Nehemiah’s “but” was the bridge from the fear of his earthly monarch to faith in his heavenly King! “But I replied, ‘Long live the king! How can I not be sad? For the city where my ancestors are buried is in ruins, and the gates have been destroyed by fire.’ The king asked, well, how can I help you?’” Oh, joy! Who is more than a conqueror now? The slave free in his heart because he is a slave to his God!

The Bible tells us that at this point Nehemiah prayed to the God of heaven. You bet he did! Wouldn’t you have prayed harder and faster than you ever had in your whole life? Aren’t you challenged by Nehemiah’s daring spirit, regardless of the consequences to himself, and by his determination to think big and pray for dreams mixed with faith to turn into glorious realities? God is still God and able to bring glory to Himself out of any situation.

Nehemiah received his vacation—a free trip home, letters of safe conduct for his journey, timber for the gates of Jerusalem and the house that he would occupy and even army officers and cavalry to protect him! The powerful, earthly monarch proceeded to inquire humbly of God’s slave, “How long will you be gone? When will you return?”

So Nehemiah set a time! We must applaud the audacity of faith! Is not our God a marvelous Hearer of prayer and Worker of miracles? You see, God’s purposes were involved. He was committed to working out His eternal designs despite the crumbling walls of His city, the bands of rebels brandishing their little dust-covered fists in His face and one of His favorite children apparently confined to servitude. As Nehemiah explains it, “The king granted these requests, because the gracious hand of God was on me” (Neh.2:8). Nehemiah believed, as the Scriptures say, that “the king’s heart is like a stream of water directed by the Lord; "He guides it wherever He pleases”. And so Nehemiah went to Jerusalem!

What are you praying and trusting God for today?