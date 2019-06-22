× Expand Be Still and Listen | Meeting God in the Pain of Divorce

By Janet Diaz

I was not a Christian until the age of 53. Following a devastating marriage breakup, I went to a weekend retreat called The Beginning Experience. It was a weekend away for widowed, separated, or divorced people to guide them through their grief process. The aim was to help get rid of the hurts, anger, and bitterness which follows such trauma. I had no idea that it was a Christian “thing.” I wouldn’t have gone if I had known that.

However, I did attend, and it changed my life.

There were several talks given to the group and one talk was on God’s unconditional love. I remember sitting there thinking, I don’t want to hear this, I don’t know God or anything about Him.

Suddenly, I distinctly remember hearing a voice in my head, saying “Be still, and listen,” which I did. And that day I learned about God for the first time. I spoke to the man who gave the talk afterward, and he said if I wanted to know more, he would take me to a church the following week. He did, and I’ve never looked back.

That was 30 years ago. I’ve been a Christian ever since.