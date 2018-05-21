Crazy Love

× Expand Christian Living Passionately for Christ

By C.M. Woychik

What is a passionate Christian woman? Well, she’s not a woman who’s perfect, peerless, or guiltless, but she’s as human as you and me. A passionate Christian woman simply has a passion for the things of God and is driven to do something about them.

She thirsts for God.

God is the driving force of her existence, the meaning behind her life. She doesn’t live primarily for the latest fads, fashions, or fancies, but for God. She cares little for fame or fortune, recognition or reward. Instead, she has experienced the intense satisfaction of a personal relationship with a holy God, and as a deer longs for a cool, refreshing stream to enjoy, so she longs for her God.

She hungers for truth.

In a mixed-up world where wrong often seems right, a passionate believer pursues God’s truth with intensity. Never one to accept mere human opinion or feeling-based experience, she considers God’s Word to be as necessary to her as her daily food. She has a Berean mindset (Acts 17:11), persistently compares the spoken word to the written Word, and sifts it to find the truth. A passionate Christian woman is passionate about the Bible, for therein God has revealed His heart and mind for mankind.

She loves others with godly passion.

She demonstrates sincere concern, models unconditional love, and does her utmost to influence those around her for heaven. She doesn’t portray one who has arrived, but one who knows where she’s going. Then she coaxes and encourages and helps others to join her on her journey. Her love is practical, pure, and positive. The motivation for her outreach is her up-reach to God, and she does it with fervency.

She lives today with tomorrow in mind.

A passionate Christian woman knows her time is limited. She is acutely aware that her life is as a drop in the bucket of time and eternity. She will pass off the scene all too quickly with only her influence remaining. She realizes she has no second chance, no life “held over on account of rain.”

So she lives each day to its fullest with this goal in mind: to follow hard on the heels of the very God in whom we live and breathe and have our being. This woman lives with vibrancy, committed to going out with a bang instead of a whimper. She fulfills today’s duties while focusing on the future.

She avoids sin so she can gain intimacy with God.

Though the world allures and tempts, this believer knows her boundaries. She doesn’t walk the fence row, desirous of the apple across the way. She inhabits the field God has given her, content at the end of the day with clean hands and a pure conscience.

Is this a description of a perfect Christian woman? No. It describes a passionate one. These women don’t have boundless energy, super-human strength, or a superior spirituality. In fact, they are utterly ordinary ones who fail, fall, and are tired at the end of the day. They are tested and found wanting all too often. But they have heard from God through His Word, seen Him work in their lives, and have experienced peace, answered prayer, and comfort through the Holy Spirit. Their hearts are fixed, their commitment firm, their joy complete. They learn and grow and find purpose in mundane tasks and the everyday routine of living.

A passionate Christian woman thirsts after God, hungers for His Word, has a sincere concern for others, and lives today with tomorrow in mind. She avoids sin so she can maintain a closer relationship with her Creator and Lord. She is a passionate believer living a purposeful life. She is alive with a passion for God!

What area do you need to rekindle so you can become a passionate Christian woman again? Ask God to help you with a plan to ignite your passion for Him.