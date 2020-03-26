By Janetta Drake

The Missouri Ozarks are known for their horrifying spring thunderstorms. As I lay awake at 1:29 a.m. listening to the pounding rain and crashing thunder, I knew that it would only be a matter of seconds before our small son would come running into the bedroom.

Sure enough, at 1:31 a.m. I heard the sound of tiny feet running into the bedroom. Our son rand to his dad's side of the bed, jerked back the covers and jumped into bed. My husband immediately turned over and wrapped his huge arms around him.

I asked our son if he was afraid. His reply was, "Not now, Mom. I'm in Dad's arms." Within a matter of seconds, our son was sleeping soundly.

What an awesome thought - safe in his father's arms. Safe, not because the storm had quit raging or the wind had quit howling, but safe because he was in his Dad's arms.

How many times do we allow fear to control and manipulate our lives? We run, we hide or we try to repress the storm raging around us, when we could be safe by obeying God's Word.

Deuteronomy 33:2 says, "The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms."

1 Peter 5:7 states, "Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you."

The next time a storm is ragging and shattering your life, run, don't walk, and leap into your heavenly Father's loving arms. The storm, whatever it may be, will still be raging but you will be safe in His arms.