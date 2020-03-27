Seeking God

By Natalie B. Hall

God captures our attention in various ways. He captured mine one day in a unique and awe inspiring way that reminded me to seek Him and make Him a priority in my life.

One morning, while waiting my turn to be called at a place of business, I picked up a home-style magazine and started flipping through the pages. I made a mental note to ask if I could buy it, but forgot. I spent the next week searching without success for the magazine at several stores and the library. One afternoon, I was making a purchase and just happened to see the magazine I’d been looking for in a stack.

I felt that God had ordered my steps to this very place. He must have wanted me to have this particular magazine so He could reveal something to me. I smiled. But as I held it in my hand, I heard the Holy Spirit whisper, “The way you looked for this magazine, Seek Me,” reminding me of Psalm 27:8.

All I could say was “Yes Lord.” God used that magazine to remind me to make Him my priority by seeking and spending more time with Him. Jeremiah 31:3 reminds me that He loves me with an everlasting love and that He first drew me to Himself. God began a relationship with us through His Son, who sacrificed His life on the cross for our sins (Rom. 5:8).

God desires a close relationship with us. In our fast-paced life, we get caught up with pursuing our own goals so often weakening our relationship with Him. That’s why it’s so important to prioritize setting time alone with Him. First Chronicles 22:19 encourages us to “…devote your heart and soul to seeking the Lord your God.”

We seek God by consistently reading His Word—something we can trust and depend on. God’s Word offers instruction and encouragement. “For whatever was written in earlier times was written for our instruction, so that through perseverance and the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope” (Rom. 15:4, NASB).

When we seek God in prayer, the Holy Spirit ushers us into His presence and fills us with joy (Ps. 16:11). We are refreshed and receive all that we need to meet daily challenges (Jer. 31:25). Seeking God in prayer, being filled with His joy, and receiving His spiritual refreshment builds and deepens our bond with Him.

The Lord used an ordinary magazine that I passionately sought after to capture my attention. Let’s put God high on our agenda and purposely seek Him with our whole heart today so that we will constantly maintain a deep, flourishing, and personal relationship with Him.