By Jill Briscoe

Love cannot keep quiet. It has to tell of its love!

The king of Hearts in Prov. 31 praised his wife. He loved his queen so thoroughly, he delighted to tell her so. The King of heaven loves His queen like that too. He does not love blindly, for love is never blind.

The heavenly King of Hearts knew the hands of men would nail Him to a cross, but He also knew God would raise Him from the dead and give Him back to those very same hands. One day the centurion’s hands, though stained with the blood of God would be found clasped in prayer, and the King would be satisfied. Love loves on—and on—and on, knowing that “love never fails” (1 Cor. 13:8) and He delights to tell us so.

Our heavenly King of Hearts is tender and sweet and precious. He knows how to make us feel like a million dollars when people tell us we’re not worth a penny. He’s written us a very long and beautiful love letter. It’s called the Bible. What’s more, we don’t have to charm Him, or pretend we are something we’re not, so He will like us. We don’t have to compete with other women for His attention, either. All we have to do is be still and know that He is God. Just be still enough—long enough—to be loved by His everlasting love.

The love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Spirit, which is given unto us. And our heavenly King of Hearts whispers to our soul - “I love you; I love you; I love you!”