With My Sabbath

By Elizabeth Murphy

Historian James Trunslow Adams tells the story of an explorer and anthropologist who worked with indigenous people in the upper Amazon. After receiving news that he needed to leave the jungle for a time, the explorer enlisted the help of a local chief and some others for a three-day march out. Their hurried expedition made great progress on days one and two, but when it was time to break camp on the third day, the explorer was surprised to find the men refused to budge. Questioned about the reason for the delay, the chief explained; “They are waiting. They cannot move farther until their souls have caught up with their bodies.”

Author Ann Spangler in her book The Peace God Promises uses this story to talk about finding peace in Sabbath rest. I realized after I read it, that if you looked at my life you would say there was no such thing as Sabbath rest, and because of that, I was becoming genuinely un-well. Not physically ill, just short tempered, easily frustrated, and distracted. As I revisited the whole idea of Sabbath, I was reminded anew that it is one of the Ten Commandments, which were designed to protect our relationship with God, keep us out of trouble, and help us prosper. The Sabbath I was keeping wasn’t doing any of those things.

When God commanded Sabbath, He wasn’t talking about our actions. He was challenging our attitude. Sabbath, the way it ought to be, the way it was in the beginning. It’s something we can learn from the Jewish culture. It may seem like Sabbath in the home of an observant Jew is about adhering to a specific set of rules and regulations, but at the heart of it is a celebration of what God has done and is doing. It’s about remembering, but the pace we live keeps us from taking time and making space, to remember.

I have always made space for church on Sunday, but then I made space for all of the things that hadn’t gotten done the other six days of the week or sometimes worked in advance to prepare for the week. Instead of making space, I was spaced out so I made a few changes. In evaluating many of my after church activities, I found the most distracting to my attitude were shopping and social media. Shopping takes my eyes off what I already have and takes me to a place of want. Social media causes my heart to wander and my mind to wonder if there isn’t something wrong with me, because my life looks nothing like what I see on the screen. I knew if I was going to take time to rest, collect myself, and be renewed these two things needed to go, just for a day, every week. It’s been six weeks, and I’ve never loved Sunday, my Sabbath, more.

I am tempted to jump in the car or start the computer, but it’s just not worth it because the very things I thought would restrict me have actually freed me. I stay home, where my husband is. I can use the afternoon warmth to take a walk instead of staying out till almost dark and then running out of time for the refreshing activity of exercise. I cook with what I have, a creative process I had forgotten how to enjoy. I read books and magazines that sat right next to my computer, while I looked longingly into the lives and experiences of others.

This has been so good for my spiritual health. Instead of being behind, I am going into the week ahead finding that my soul has indeed caught up with my body. I reflect on the sermon from church, think about the Scriptures and songs that were shared—and they stay with me all week. I remember God. My mind has the space to remember what He has done and will do and this sends me into a new week renewed.

On the seventh day, God rested because all he had done was perfect. It was a time for Him to gaze upon the rightness of it all. My world is not perfect, but when I do take time to reflect on it ,I find there is a particular comfort that comes from interrupting the rhythm to take a Sabbath, whatever that looks like. It is a taste of the world the way it was meant to be and for a time anyway, it is well.