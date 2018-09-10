× Expand Lead by the Holy Spirit

By Liz Rhodebeck

Going into the desert is not a quick fix, but will require an extended period of time of weeks or even months as you follow the Spirit. Two key aspects of a desert journey are intentional separation and listening. Here are some ways to facilitate this:

1. Cultivate silence in your life.

Psalm 37:7 says, “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him.” For most of us, every hour of the day has outside distractions, whether it’s the television, internet, radio, or our phones. To hear what God wants to say to us, we need to separate ourselves from the world for at least part of the time by turning off the devices that clamor for our attention, and learn to experience literal quiet in our days.

2. Let go of some obligations.

In addition to distractions, we have schedules that are full to the brim. Many of these activities are good things in and of themselves (including church work), but may not be necessary things. Truly seeking God’s face requires a focused heart. In Luke 10, Mary chooses to sit at Jesus’ feet rather than worry over meal preparations, to which Jesus responds, “...only one thing is needed. Mary has chosen what is better.” Use the free time to meditate on Scriptures and Jesus. Stepping back from some obligations may only be for a season; or, it could allow a new calling to emerge.

3. Worship freely in different ways.

Worship is not confined to Sunday mornings in church in a particular set way. In fact, we each respond to or hear God in different ways. Take time to worship God through fasting (both from food and/or wants), a walk in nature, singing, visiting a chapel, or whatever helps you connect with God in a new setting.

4. Listen.

What does a good listener do? She looks the other person in the eye, focuses on what is being said, thinks about what is heard, and reflects or repeats back what is heard. Quiet your mind and prepare yourself to listen to God through prayer. Be open to God entering your heart: “Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me...” (Ps. 139:23-24a).

5. Journal about what you learn.

The Bible frequently urges us to examine ourselves, not in an egotistical way, but with discernment for our strengths and weaknesses. “For by the grace given me I say to every one of you: Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the measure of faith God has given you” (Rom. 12:3). Writing down what you learn helps to reinforce and remember the insights gained. Plus, it is a record you can refer to again in the future to encourage yourself on your journey of faith.