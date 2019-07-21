× Expand Protecting Yourself from the Enemy | Spiritual Warfare

By Rebecca Hansen

Throughout the Bible there are stories of the enemy trying to gain a foothold on God’s people who are boldly walking out His plan and purpose. Ephesians 4:27 says, “And do not give the devil a foothold.” Once he steps towards us we need to take action.

Preparing for a potential attack.

When we are sent out to bring God’s light into the darkness, there are preemptive measures we can take to protect ourselves:

Become familiar with and know the Ephesians 6 passage on the “Armor of God.” Dress yourself in His armor before going out into spiritual battle daily.

The enemy can level us when we are in isolation by taking hold of our thoughts. When going out to places like the mission field or areas where darkness reigns, go out with your community of Christ beside you. Their prayers and/or fasting during your “journey” will help to protect you.

In the midst of the battle.

First Peter 5:8 warns us, “Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” Oftentimes, the enemy can be so sneaky in his attacks that you may not even be aware of him attaching you. Some possible signs that he may be prowling around your life are:

Being emotionally withdrawn when you’re usually not

Feeling unattached to what you went into feeling passionate about

Moving away from your spiritual life

Numerous unrelated “storms” striving to distract you

If you are experiencing similar signs, evaluate what is taking place. Discern if it’s a potential spiritual attack. Once you have recognized it, you can take steps to battle against it. The enemy would love for you to show interest in his limited power, but do not flatter him. Just like a bully in a schoolyard who would love to rouse someone up, so the enemy attacks by taking your focus off your calling and instead focusing on him. Turn to Scripture and find your peace in God for He will battle this bully. Romans 16:20 says, “The God of peace will soon crush Satan under your feet. The grace of our Lord Jesus will be with you.”

As the attack is taking place we have been given the authority as children of God to demand the enemy to leave. We may need to voice our demand to him over and over again until he flees from us. James 4:7 says, “Resist the devil and he will flee from you.”Fasting can also help us by redirecting our focus on God. When fasting, we can offer prayers to God, asking Him for His strength, peace, and protection in the midst of the battle.

Post Battle

Relieved because the worst is over, we may need time to debrief. Continued prayers may be needed for our healing. Mentors or counselors may benefit us as we process what has happened to us during the battle. They can help us sever the ties to the lies the enemy may have been using against us.

The battle is difficult. When we take proper measures to protect ourselves, while boldly walking in God’s plan, the reward is sweet. There is victory! Remember, the greater the opposition from the enemy, the greater the battle to be won. “The one who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world” (1 John 4:4).