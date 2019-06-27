Tears and Truth at 39,000 Feet

× Expand Tears and Truth at 39,000 Feat

Your Stories

By Krista Lynn Campbell

Thankful for the open airplane seat beside me on a nine-hour flight, I stacked pillows and blankets into a makeshift bed across 29A and 29B. With my black hoodie pulled tight, I slipped into a dark cocoon. A few hours later, tired and bored with inflight movies, a life review occurred 39,000 feet above earth.

Life lived in peace and contentment? No.

Tongue under control? Definitely not.

Weight lost? Nope.

Life purpose identified and pursued? Clueless.

Shortcomings and failures flooded my mind. Travel weariness, hunger, and tiny bathrooms contributed to a meltdown above the clouds. Arriving at the end of myself, I felt drained and depressed. While the engines roared over my muffled cries, God reached through the clouds and delivered truth wrapped in a warm embrace—I was His precious and beloved child.

Though I focused on problems, God saw possibilities and potential just like the clay in Jeremiah 18. He directed the prophet, Jeremiah, to the potter’s house for a field trip with a life lesson. “So I went down to the potter’s house, and I saw him working at the wheel. But the pot he was shaping from the clay was marred in his hands” (Jeremiah 18:3-4 NIV). The lumpy mess wasn’t labeled unusable and tossed in the trash. Instead, it was shaped into another pot; one deemed best by the potter. “So the potter formed it into another pot, shaping it as seemed best to him” (Jeremiah 18:4).

The Potter offers second chances, do-overs, and hope. He peeks into every corner of my marred life yet continues to love and mold me. Traveling at 496 mph, holy whisperings flowed into my heart. I see your struggles, I hear your cries, and together, we will find your footing.

Surrounded by strangers, a glorious realization and release occurred in 29A and 29B. Sad but not hopeless; lumpy and lopsided but so dearly loved. By the Potter’s hands, we are shaped into new creations: vases to hold beautiful red roses, water pitchers for cool water, and bowls filled with delicious fruit. Our best shape as determined by the Potter. “He said, ‘Can I not do with you, Israel, as this potter does?’ declares the LORD. ‘Like clay in the hand of the potter, so are you in my hand, Israel’” (Jeremiah 18:6).

Ding, ding.

The lit seat belt sign ended my hibernation. Sitting up, I dried my face and considered God’s truth in response to tears. He found me above the clouds and reminded me of His perfect truth. Valuable and loved, I was a masterpiece-in-the-making in the Potter’s hands.

Krista Lynn Campbell is a retired elementary school teacher and freelance writer. She advocates for children living in poverty. Her blog offers stories inspired by children from her travels. Krista and her husband live in Pennsylvania. To connect with Krista, please visit: http://kristalynncampbell.com.