Watching Daffodils

A number of years ago, my patient husband helped me plant hundreds of daffodil bulbs across our lawn. Each year these faithful flowers announce the hope of spring. Sometimes they endure freezing temperatures and snow. Other times they bend their heavy heads under a deluge of rain. It’s a joy to pick a bouquet to adorn my kitchen island, but honestly, I leave most to pop bits of color into the lawn as it awakens from its winter’s nap.

During my morning quiet time, the Spirit begins to speak to me as I check on my yellow buddies outside the living room window. Their resilience amazes me as I watch each daffodil brave the erratic weather of spring in the Midwest.

What lessons can you learn from My creation? And with that, God gave me truths as my valiant daffodils led the way into spring:

Have courage to break through the ground.

“Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the LORD” (Psalm 31:24).

Go Slow. Be Steady. Persevere.

“The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged” (Deuteronomy 31:8).

Don’t let a little snow stop you.

“When it snows, she has no fear for her household” (Proverbs 31:21).

Stormy weather gives life.

“Ask the LORD for rain in the springtime; it is the LORD who sends the thunderstorms. He gives showers of rain to all people, and plants of the field to everyone” (Zechariah 10:1).

Bloom where you are planted.

“Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:6).

Take a rest and recharge until next season.

“The LORD replied, ‘My Presence will go with you, and I will give you rest’” (Exodus 33:14).

Thank You, Father. I am encouraged.