By K.T. Redwine

“I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’” (Psalm 91:2 NIV)

It was a long day at work. My supervisor was getting on my last nerve, so I was already frustrated. My daughter and I were in the carpool lane on the northbound I-5. I was driving behind a white work truck. Up ahead, I could see that traffic had stopped. I prepared to stop, and then I noticed my brakes were going down to the floor. The brakes went out! I kept pumping the brakes and the car kept going at the same speed (60 mph). I’m sure you can imagine what happened next—BAM! I ran smack into the back of the truck. In the front, my car was crumbled like a cracker.

My car was so severely smashed that it was almost stuck on the truck’s iron rail. Several people ran over to my car, thinking we were badly hurt. But hallelujah! Thank you, Jesus! My daughter and I were without ONE scratch. We had no pain. I stepped back to look at the car; the damage stopped at the windshield. I believe God had an angel right there stopping it from going any further. The devil was trying to kill us, but God wouldn’t let it happen!

The California Highway Patrol came to take a report, and praise God, the other driver told the truth. He said that I did hit him, but it didn’t cause any damage to his truck, so thankfully, my insurance premiums didn’t go up.

I still needed to get to work. Thank God I had a 30-day rental as part of my full-coverage insurance, but I had to go to the rental car place, and it was scheduled to close shortly. I also needed a credit card to secure the rental. I called my mother for help and she was on the way, but the car rental representatives kept threatening to lock the doors since it was near closing time. Praise God anyhow because my mom pulled up five minutes before they closed, and all was well. God really knows how to do it!

I had a rental car for a couple of weeks, but I needed another car. My job was very far from my house—about 100 miles. I told my mother to stand in agreement with me for another car, just like in His word in Matthew 18:19, “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven.”

One day my mother was driving and saw a green Saturn with a dollar sign and a phone number on the back of it. This was right after she prayed about my car situation. She knew it was God! She could feel the urge in her spirit. She gave me the number and I called up the guy. I really liked the car and it was in my exact price range with money left over from my insurance check. Hallelujah! We went to the DMV, signed the documents, and I drove home in the green Saturn that I named “Speedy Gonzales.” That baby could go! LOL! Jesus is Lord, God is good, and His mercy endures forever!