By Poppy Smith

No matter what you are facing today, God will never stop doing new things – good things – in your life. Trust Him and listen to His promises:

“He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion...” (Phil. 1:6)

“It is God who works in you to will and to act according to his good purpose” (Phil. 2:13)

As you think about the new things God is doing, or inviting you to experience, what comes to mind?

A New Blessing

Has He given you a new job, friend, fresh hope, or peace?

A New Attitude

Has He been leading you to forgive rather than hold a grudge?

A New Response

Has He been prompting you to be gracious rather than reacting with irritation?

A New Commitment

Has He been calling you to serve God with your whole heart?

A New Openness

Has He been asking you to pursue opportunities and dreams He has planted in your heart?

Do you see the new thing He is doing in your life? Do you perceive it? Are you grateful? Humbled? Challenged? How will you respond to the living God who knows exactly what is happening in your life, and is always active on your behalf?