Unlocking God's Abundant Storehouse

By Connie Fink

“And to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God” (Eph. 3:19).

I spend time with the Lord in the same chair, same room each day. There is a love seat across from me. The love seat is at the bottom of our stairs. When I come down in the morning, I picture Christ waiting for me. I picture Him sitting there and I talk to Him as though He is there. Sometimes, unfortunately, I’ll say, “I’ll be right there—just need to throw in a load of clothes.” Or I’ll call to the love seat from the other room and say, “Today is garbage day, I’ll be right in.” Or “Oops, I forgot my phone, let me run up and get it.”

Would I do this to my best friend?

I need to realize He is waiting patiently for me and offering me a gift—the gift of quietness, the key to His abundant storehouse where I will “…know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God” (Eph. 3:19). Imagine God, with a smile of anticipation and eagerness, waiting for you.

As we enter the secret place to know and enjoy God intimately, what should be the result? The knowledge of God should be overflowing like an overfilled birdbath—an overflowing desire to serve with Him. He teaches us so we can bless others. He’s teaching you to encourage someone else through you.

But unfortunately, we keep so much to ourselves. We might share our lessons from God in a safe place like a Bible study, with people who share our experiences and knowledge, but we are afraid to offer it to those who might reject it or us.

God is powerful and authoritative. He holds the greatest and highest place of all. If we truly realize Who we are talking to, would our prayers be different, would our priorities change? As Christ’s ambassadors on earth (2 Cor. 5:20), let’s think about the privilege we have to represent Him—the King of Kings!