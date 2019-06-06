× Expand Christian Blogs on Health | Finding a Healthy Balance

By Rebecca Mueller, MS, RD

Why is it that almost every year the recommendations for healthy living change? One minute we hear that 20 minutes of exercise a day is ideal, and the next year the ante is upped to one hour! One minute eggs are thought to be bad for us, because they elevate our cholesterol. The next minute we see commercials about how eggs are power food and that they, in fact, help lower our cholesterol. When I first began studying nutrition, I distinctly remember reading an article about the benefits of margarine versus butter! Oh, how things have changed yet again.

Recommendations for exercise and nutrition have taken many extreme stances in recent years. It’s almost comical that we have landed right back to where we started – doctors recommend that we strive to be as active as possible in our activities of daily living, and eat natural “real” food with moderation and balance in mind. The basics of health and wellness have never changed. However, the marketing tactics keep us on our toes.

One of the ways we can protect ourselves from falling victim to the latest fad marketing is to utilize discernment when the media take bold stances on certain activities, foods, and programs. The goal of most marketing campaigns is to convince us to purchase a certain product and in doing so they often tailor their message to what marketers think we wantto hear. Many women admit they wish they could lose weight without exercising or eating right, so when someone claims that it’s possible, it sparks their interest.

To properly filter health and wellness information we should take a few lessons from the ancients. The Bereans (Acts 17:10-15) were a community of people known for their diligent focus on the Word of God. Every time I read verse 11 of Acts 17 “...they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true,” I’m reminded that seeking God’s Word will help provide an adequate filter for all the words that are tossed our direction each day. The Bereans were commended for being people of noble character, because they examined the Scriptures every day to see if what was being taught by the apostle Paul was true. Wouldn’t it be wise if we did the same thing?

Unfortunately, when it comes to food and exercise, the Bible will not have precise information. We won’t find Jesus’ workout routines or how many calories, carbs, and grams of protein would be ideal for our day. However, you can find great reminders about how God is our ultimate Creator, Sustainer, Provider, and Motivator.

Because there are so many products and weight loss theories out there, it’s easy to get confused. Here are three ways to filter wellness claims:

1. Supplements that claim to be “natural” or “herbal” are not always scientifically tested to be proven safe or beneficial.

Only pharmaceuticals are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Dietary supple-ments or herbal medications do NOT have to en-dure scrupulous testing by the FDA like prescription medication.

2. Any time a program eliminates an entire food group, be careful.

For example, if you are advised to cut out ALL carbohydrates from your diet or to eat NO fruit, be mindful that each food group serves a distinct and meaningful purpose. To have true balance our body physiologically requires whole grains, protein, fat, fruit, dairy, and vegetables.

3. Be cautious of the overemphasis of certain activities or foods.

There is no miracle food or exercise. Variety in our movement patterns and eating habits is ideal.

God made no mistake when He created us in His image (Gen. 1:27 and Ps. 139:14). I believe that many of our human needs, mental and physical, are to keep us mindful of our dependence on a Savior.

So as you seek to find a healthy lifestyle routine that works best for you and your family, remember that God created our need for exercise and our need for vegetables no matter what the latest media report states. Fix your eyes on Jesus, the Author and Perfecter of your faith. Run the race marked out for you, literally and figuratively! (Heb. 12:1-3).