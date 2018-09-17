× Expand Walking Alongside a Depressed Spouse

By Terry Powell

What a husband or wife does or says in relation to a depressed spouse can either exacerbate the symptoms or help relieve them.

Dolly, my bride of over 46 years, doesn’t understand depression experientially.

She’s optimistic, outgoing. Her emotions stay on an even keel. She handles setbacks with simple faith in a loving God. Whether it’s in response to a comic strip, a humorous pet video, or part of a phone conversation, her laughter reverberates daily off the walls inside our house.

What a priceless wife! And despite her inexperience with depression, she’s wise and sensitive in how she handles my bouts with the darkness. If you’re a spouse of a depression-prone person, learn from one or more of these four reactions that describe her.

1. She lets me know she’s praying for me.

When she knows I’ve had consecutive dark days, I often get an inspiring message on my phone at work. “Just want you to know I love you and I’m praying for you today.”

In his book Prayer: Finding the Heart’s True Home, Richard Foster wrote, “Some people have needs that we cannot personally meet. That’s when we pray. Intercession is a way of loving others.”

Let him or her know you’re interceding for the sustenance needed to meet the demands of the day.

2. If I confess suicidal thoughts, she reminds me of specific reasons I have to keep living.

These remarks don’t reflect the exact words I’ve heard from her, but they do capture the essence of things she’s said:

“God called you to write. You have books, articles, and blogs still inside you that other people need to read.”

“You’re a good teacher. Your students need the wisdom and experience you bring to your classes.”

“Your family loves you and would miss you. Your grandson adores you and would miss not having you around. I love you, too, and wouldn’t appreciate it if you left me by choice.”

Notice how her words affirmed me and my contributions, instilling hope that the future includes eternal usefulness for me.

Back in the early 1990s, when I first mentioned the option of suicide in front of Dolly, she did what a family member should do: she took it seriously! She called our pastor for an intervention. When he met with me, he talked me into a medical intervention for the first time. For the next few years, medicine brought noticeable relief to the frequency and depth of my dark moods.

3. She has never belittled me or made me feel spiritually less mature because I suffer from depression.

She knows my family history. She realizes that rough days can occur even when there is no circumstantial reason for the downward mood spiral. Never have I heard anything remotely resembling a glib remark, such as “Snap out of it!” or “I know how you feel,” or “Just trust in God and this will pass.” In fact, I’ve heard her say the opposite: commending me to others.

But it is what Dolly doesn’t say that may be her most effective ministry to me when I’m despondent.

Dr. Michelle Bengston, who knows depression both experientially and through academic studies, said: “Do not suggest that they ‘snap out of it’ or ‘pull themselves up by their bootstraps.’ About the worst thing you can do in your words, attitudes, beliefs, or behavior is to convey that your perception is that they can control it. Believe me, if they could ‘snap out of it,’ they would. No one likes feeling depressed.”

4. When my depression shows disrespect for her or threatens the health of our marriage, Dolly confronts me.

Depression often spawns irritability. For me, this includes hypersensitivity and defensiveness because of a low self-esteem. More than once, I have misinterpreted her words or nonverbal cues, erroneously accusing her of a slight or criticism that she never intended. When depressed, I tend to project onto her my own self-loathing, which causes me to misinterpret her words or body language, resulting in a harsh tone directed at her.

Rather than excusing my unfair remark, she doesn’t let the sun go down on her anger (Eph. 4:26-27). Without raising her voice, she says, “You had no right to speak to me like that. You owe me an apology!”

Thank God, she holds me accountable when what I say and do crosses the line into sin. She doesn’t blame me for depression, yet she does expect me to tap into the Holy Spirit’s strength to control how I treat her.

Dolly is an incredible example of how to walk alongside a suffering spouse: she’s sensitive and comforting without being maudlin or spineless! She loves me unconditionally, yet doesn’t pamper me. Compassionate understanding can go a long way in keeping your marriage strong and making sure the struggling spouse is supported when bouts of depression occur. The response of the healthy spouse can be the difference between despair and hope.

