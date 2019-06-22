× Expand Battling Fear and Anxiety

By Susan A. Vernick

Fear and anxiety can so easily creep into our everyday life. No longer monthly or yearly, but daily, we hear about tragedies and unrest here in the U.S. and around the world. As a military family, having lived through two deployments, we are acutely aware of world events and the tumultuous nature of the world we live in. And you add day-to-day concerns about family, children, finances, and the demands of life and your fears and anxieties can easily be blown out of proportion.

What does God have to say about fear and anxiety? We are instructed not to be anxious. Philippians 4: 6 says, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition bring your request before God.” Additionally, God tells us that He does not give us fearful thoughts. “God does not give us a spirit of fear...” (2 Tim. 1:7). But, can these verses alone keep us from being fearful and anxious? Sometimes, but not consistently. They were more a springboard for me. I knew I needed more. More of God, less of me, and certainly less of the fear and anxiety. In times of anxiety and fear, I need to draw closer to God, especially during some of the most trying times of my life.

When my husband was deployed to the Mid-East and when my dad passed away after a very long illness, I experienced some of my weakest days. I battled loneliness, deep grief, along with fear and anxiety. I would awaken from a deep sleep with anxiety, and I struggled with the anticipation of anxiety rearing its ugly head at any moment. I was finding myself fearful about the anxiety. It was an ugly cycle. Fear and anxiety tried to creep—no push in—during our darkest and most trying circumstances. At times, I felt like I didn’t have the strength to fight those feelings. And I didn’t. But Jesus does. I truly needed to sit at His feet, let my hair down like Mary in the Bible did, and just soak in Jesus. But, how do we do that?

Read the Word Regularly.

I learned to simply read my Bible daily, allowing the Holy Spirit to provide words of insight and guidance. I’m not talking about perfect Bible devotionals, but reading the Word of God. But also not feeling condemnation or failure, if we miss a day or falter. We don’t quit because we fall short of our own expectations, but rather to keep moving forward despite the setbacks. And to remember the power the Word gives us, “For the word of God is alive and active, sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart” (Heb. 4:12).

Pray Without Ceasing.

First Thessalonians 5:17 reminds us of this practice. This helps my fears and anxieties because it encourages me to come to God with anything, at any time, and to make it a regular habit. God always longs to hear from us. Revelations 5:8, paints a picture of our prayers, “…and they were holding golden bowls full of incense, which are the prayers of the saints.” God wants to hear from us and desires that close intimate relationship with Him.

Lean on your inner circle of Christians in your life.

Share what is going on and ask them to pray for you. Don’t be embarrassed to ask for help. Allow God to use them through encouragement and words of wisdom.

Are these all easy? No! But with God’s help you can begin implementing them into your life as a strategy to overcome fear and anxiety. This is where I saw the difference and change take place in my own life as I committed to these practices. I could feel God drawing closer to me as I drew closer to Him. As a result. James 4:8 says, “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you…” That Scripture was never truer in my life than in the most trying days of my life. The closeness of God was tangible as I gave God my time, heart, and cares.

Susan A. Vernick is the seasoned author of two children’s books, Danny’s Special Collection and The Gift Box, along with writing for numerous publications. She also has an etiquette consulting business with her two daughters, running classes, and writing an etiquette column for the newspaper (etiquettechics.net). Additionally, she is the wife of a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the War on Terror. She is the mother of four children and lives in North Chili, New York.