A Battle Strategy to Combat Your Fears

By Celia Miller

I have to admit, on the afternoon of Friday, March 13th, when I heard our President declare the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency, I doubted the goodness of God. How could a "good" God allow a disease to sweep through our nation, and our world, killing thousands and leaving billions sick and afraid?

After the President’s announcement, all I kept replaying in my mind was the phrase, "National Emergency," and terror flooded my soul and wrapped its way around my mind. What if I get the coronavirus? What if I don’t know if I have it and pass it to someone who is immunocompromised? What if the market completely crashes and can’t recover? What’s going to happen to my job? How are we going to get more toilet paper as our shelves are empty?

I woke up the next morning almost forgetting the fear from the day before. But as morning crept slowly into my soul and awakened my mind, the anxiety from yesterday began to grip me all over again. Then a verse came flooding into my mind: "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go" (Josh. 1:9).

I knew it was the sweet whisperings of Jesus because there is absolutely no reason why that verse would etch itself so perfectly on my heart at that exact moment. And that, right there, is why God is still good.

God is still good despite this disaster and our anxieties, because He sees our fears and our anguish, and He isn’t surprised by it. God is still good because He sees those who have lost loved ones due to this terrible virus, and He cries out in pain and anger with us. God is still good because He sits with us in our anxieties, in our sorrows, in our "what ifs" and our worries, and He understands. He sympathizes and knows and fully sees your misery and mine, and He has compassion and empathy for us.

God is good because He is with us.

God never promised us a trouble-free world, but He did promise us Himself. He never promised perfect health, fancy houses or wealth, but He did promise us eternal life with Him. He told us that troubles would come, but that we should take heart because He has overcome the world (John 16:33). If He has overcome the world, then God knew that COVID-19 would plague our nation at this exact moment in time. He even knew when the first infected person entered our shores. Nothing is a surprise to Him! And for whatever reason, He has allowed it to happen.

We have a choice here. Will we choose to believe God is good despite what we see? At times, it can be a battle. I am choosing to believe that He is good…because He is with me. I am choosing to believe He is good because He has yet to fail me even when I fail Him. I am choosing to trust in His faithfulness because He is a God of miracles and of sound truth. He is a God that is capable of overcoming our deepest fears if we choose to reach out and take hold of His hand, the only place to find lasting peace.

Fear has a way of revealing itself when we feel the most vulnerable, when the unknown becomes greater than the known. I think most of us would agree that the coronavirus has made us feel pretty vulnerable and uncertain.

So how do we turn our fear into faith?

1. Worship

Worship is a way to remind ourselves of the goodness of God. It’s an act of surrender as we take our eyes off ourselves and our worries, and choose to look up at Jesus instead. Especially now, when corporate worship is impossible, we can worship in the confines of our own homes in the quiet of a melody that we can listen to. We can bring our broken hearts and griefs to Him. Worship helps us center our minds and hearts on the Lover of our souls, allowing God to remind us that He is with us, and He is good. Practice daily worship and watch how God uses it to replace your worry with praise and hope.

2. His Word

Grabbing hold of God's Word and allowing His Scripture to renew our minds replaces our panic with His peace. Our emotions may change and waver, but His truth always remains the same, unchanged and unmoved. His Word is an anchor we can confidently tether our souls to without doubt or question. Look up some verses that deal with fear and trouble and speak them out loud. Let them wash over your spirit daily, hourly if necessary.

Here are some of my favorites:

" So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand" (Is. 41:10).

" Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus" (Phil. 4:6-7)

" Let the beloved of the LORD rest secure in him, for he shields him all day long, and the one the LORD loves rests between his shoulders" (Deut. 33:12).

3. His Grace

Be gentle with yourself, and be gentle with others. Throw it around like confetti and roll around in it! Because if you’re dealing with fear, you’re going to need to combat it with the truth of His love-filled grace. We all deal with fear differently, but by facing our fears and giving them to God, we're able to stand up against them in the power of Christ. Fear becomes a problem when we begin to operate out of our fear instead of our faith, trusting Christ with our "what ifs" and unknowns. Invite Christ into your emotions, share your heart with Him, and then allow His grace to cover you and bring you peace of mind.

When your fears rise up instead of faith, especially in these uncertain times, remember that God is good because He is always with us!

Celia Miller is a blogger and writer and lives in Indiana with her husband.