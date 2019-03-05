× Expand Healthy Emotions and Medication Myths

By Jenny Heckman, MS, LPC, NCC

How do I manage my mental health issues?

Deciding whether medication is needed to manage our moods is an important decision that requires accurate information and supportive physicians. In the last column, I shared my own experience with medication and guidelines to use when considering its use for you or a loved one. In this column, we will explore myths of medications, side effects, and finding the right professional to assess and prescribe when needed.

Common Myths

1. Medication is a crutch; it enables me to avoid suffering and persevering.

If our neurochemistry needs assistance, it needs assistance! God designed our brains to cooperate with what our spirit and He desires. For those who have deficits in neurochemical functioning, restoring the balance through medication actually gives them the ability to lean into the hard work and persevere. Medication is actually a bridge to the full experience of our humanity—the joy and the pain. Many people report that when their brain chemistry is balanced through medication, they begin to feel real emotions (the painful ones too!) for the first time, enabling them to do the internal work of the soul that God calls us to.

2. Medication changes the personality; I don’t want to become a zombie.

Psychotropic medications are designed to restore the personality of the individual. I have heard reports that once properly medicated, the “real” person finally made an appearance. Although some medications have a side effect of “flattening” emotions, most dosages can be adjusted to even out the flattening. Those who are “zombie-like” are often over-medicated or need to be flattened temporarily on the road to functioning. As my psychiatrist wisely told me: “Jenny, your symptoms of anxiety and depression will disappear, but you will feel as if you are taking nothing. You will feel more like yourself than you ever have.”

Side Effect Concerns

1. I have heard horror stories about side effects. What can I expect?

All psychotropic medications have potential side effects. For those who are very anxious, please avoid the Internet for researching possible side effects. These medications are dosed low and slow, meaning starting with a low dose and increasing it slowly. This minimizes and often eliminates any side effects. Again, as my wise psychiatrist told me: “Jenny, if you experience uncomfortable side effects, this is your brain’s way of telling you this medication is not the right one for you. There are many others to choose from.”

2. Common side effects.

Some people never experience side effects of medication that cause any concern. As the brain adjusts, common side effects include mild headaches, mild nausea, decreased drive (which is a good sign for those whose minds spin all day and night), and decrease in sex drive. Many of these abate within a few weeks of being on the medication. If troublesome, a new medication can be considered or a change in dosage made.

Choosing a Physician

1. Know your options.

If a person has a straightforward case of anxiety, depression, or ADD/ADHD, a primary care physician/pediatrician is the place to begin. For those who may have a combination of issues, either a psychiatrist or psychiatric nurse practioner may be in order. Both have more advanced training in neurochemistry and psychopharmacology. They are also equipped to complete a full assessment.

2. Collaboration with your physician regarding weaning off medication.

Most physicians recommend being on medication 9-12 months before weaning off. Yes, weaning off is as important to the brain as low and slow is on the front end. You have the right to choose to wean off your medication, especially when you have had a significant period of stability. You can trust your brain to tell you if it needs medication in the future. Most physicians, NPs, and psychiatrists are understanding and respectful of this process.

May this be helpful in personal journeys and with those you love and serve.

Editor’s note: If you are in need of help that might include medication now, please contact a health professional right away for an evaluation.