A Time to Rest

By Lisa Elliott

I like to color code my day planner. I do this primarily to create a sense of balance in my life. Too much of any one color is a visual signal to me that I need to create more space in my life for another color. For example, too much blue makes me blue.

As I looked at my calendar green was the missing color in my life. For me, green visualizes the green pastures that Psalm 23:1-3 speaks of, “The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake.” The same green pastures the Good Shepherd invites each of us to lie down in to restore our souls.

It wasn’t just my calendar that was indicating that I needed to create more green space in my life. I was physically tired, emotionally exhausted, and socially spent. I was resenting life’s demands. And I was beginning to have some physical indicators flashing on the dashboard of my life.

History of burnout has taught me the importance of caring for myself in order to be the best me I can be. I learned the hard way long ago that, if I don’t take care of myself and set aside times to strategically retreat, I begin to not only lose sight of, but actually forget, those things in my life that I love to do: Things that bring me enjoyment, energy, and a sense of well-being. I’d rather choose to lie down in green pastures at my own will than to be made to lie down!

I knew I needed to be refilled. And I needed to be completely selfish about it. So, I claimed an entire month to myself to fill my emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual tank. Setting aside time to rest, restore, replenish, recharge, reignite, recreate, and rejuvenate myself in order to gain a renewed perspective. And as it turned out, it was just what the Good Shepherd ordered.

This strategic retreat included:

Physical rest.

Selective socialization; choosing to interact with people who encouraged and built me up.

Engaging in enjoyable activities that energize me rather than deplete me.

Ministry to me rather than ministry by me.

Taking an extended time out to “be” in and savor God’s presence—nurturing myself and my walk with Him.

My month of green space was an important reminder that these times can’t wait for a once-a-year timeout.

Rather, I need to implement regular times throughout my year. I freshly recognized that I needed to be intentional about these strategic retreats: a month a year, a week a month, a day a week, an hour a day. And I was also reminded of how much of a challenge this can be with all the demands we face and the responsibilities we bear. All the more reason to be intentional about these times.

Lest you’re feeling the guilt that accompanies self-investment, let me remind you that it’s absolutely essential! In fact, it’s so essential that God included it as the fourth of His Ten Commandments. God, Himself, rested on the seventh day to relish in and gaze upon and enjoy His hard work in creation.

Jesus learned from His Father to take advantage of such times, too. Often in Scripture we see Him literally “heading for the hills” whenever He needed rest or solitude or time alone with His Heavenly Father. He knew the value of caring for Himself if He was to care properly for others. He recognized that there were always needs and demands and responsibilities waiting for Him back in the valley.

Strategic retreats are not only essential, they’re biblical! Jesus’ invitation is an open one, “Come away to a quiet place and rest a while,” He beckons. “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls (Matt. 11:28-29).

What I’ve found is that if I don’t respond to Jesus’ invitation or do as Jesus did; life becomes drudgery in a hurry. Enjoyment turns into endurance. Opportunity turns into obligation. Obligation is opportunity with the heart/joy taken out of it. And that is nothing close to the abundant life that Jesus died to give us (John 10:10)! He’s given us everything to enjoy (1 Tim. 6:17)! He tells us to delight ourselves in Him (Ps. 37:4). Why? Because He wants to give us the desires of our hearts. Those desires will align themselves with His desires as we lay down in the soft green grass. He wants to give good gifts to His children (Matt. 7:11). The Catechism says, “The chief end of man is to glorify God and enjoy Him forever.” So what are we waiting for?

A big part of enjoying and finding joy in the One who rejoices over me with singing means giving myself permission to do just that—enjoy Him. So, what does that exactly look like in my life? Thanks for asking!

I begin my day with “What do you want to do today Lord?” and often He says, “I don’t know… what do you want to do?” You see, it doesn’t really matter as long as we’re doing it together. Some days we call a friend. Plan a menu for the week. Go for a walk all by ourselves. Other times we invite a friend to come along. Most of those days we spend time together in His Word—sometimes I snack on it and other days I feast on it depending on the time I’m able to take. Sometimes we simply enjoy each other’s company in complete silence. Other times I do a lot of talking. My hope is that out of this fallow time laying down in green pastures that I will not only gain the restoration of my soul, but also a renewed sense of energy and creativity and perspective. Rejuvenation at its best!

I was comparing notes with a good friend of mine who makes sure her rejuvenation times include something fun, something satisfying, and something restful. Green space looks different for everyone. Here’s what it looks like in my life:

Walking – especially in nature and extra-especially by water!

Reading

Writing

Knitting

Puzzling

Cooking

Baking

Menu planning

Selective socializing

Spending time in solitude

Soaking in a tub

Exercising

Dating my husband

Holidays

Spa Days

Planning fun times with my kids and grandkids

Extended time in Bible reading and prayer

It’s in green pastures where the Lord makes known to me the path of life; in His presence there is fullness of joy; at His right hand are pleasures forevermore (Ps. 16:11).

What does your Green Space look like?

The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake (Ps. 23:1-3).