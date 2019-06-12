× Expand Christian Women | Winning the Body Image War

By Rebecca Mueller, MS, RD

Recently, I had the opportunity to share a meal with my five female cousins.They know that I work in the realm of exercise and nutrition so a few of them began to inquire about various diet plans and exercise routines. Then as the inquiries persisted, one of them asked a very common women’s health question, “How do I lose weight?” I noticed that each of them sat quietly, for the first time, awaiting my reply. All five girls are delightful, intelligent, beautiful young women and I realized, at that moment, that our culture has already impressed upon their hearts a deep concern for body image.

A study by The National Institute of Mental Health revealed that approximately 50 percent of girls ages 8-10 reported that they were already unhappy with their body size and shape. Another study of girls ages 9-15 revealed that nearly 50 percent of them had already experimented with reducing food intake in an attempt to lose weight, and five percent of that population tried their parent’s diet pills or laxatives with the hope of changing their appearance. These numbers are startling. Teen girls are continuing to fall victim to increased social pressures to be thin. The existing standards for body shape and size are revealed in the media. Open the pages of many youth-targeted magazines and you will see unrealistically thin models. Our culture continues to emphasize that thin is beautiful.

Thank goodness that Titus reminds adult women that they have the power, through Christ, to help train up the younger women (Titus 2:4). As Christian women we can encourage them with the Word of God so they can renew their strength (Isa. 40:31) and mind. We can also pray that they will strive to grasp the fruit of the Spirit (Gal. 5:22-26) to its fullest extent.

The Holy Spirit can help women focus on truth about life and about themselves. Our daydreaming minds often depict the motivations of our hearts. To take that thought one step further, it’s often safe to say that our hearts guide our words (Prov. 16:23) and our words often set the course of our lives (Jas. 3:1-12). Our minds have the power to start this fascinating chain of events. Therefore, I would suggest that if we can do our part to affirm young women in their sufficiency in Christ and His Word we can potentially reduce the instances of distorted body image and some eating disorders.

The National Institute of Mental Health also revealed that an estimated seven percent of women suffer from an eating disorder and an additional 15 percent struggle with disordered eating. Eating disorders generally refer to conditions like anorexia, bulimia, and/or binge eating disorder, which have become increasingly prevalent in the United States. The more common issue called “disordered eating” is a phenomenon in which someone develops unhealthy attitudes and behaviors about food.

An estimated 10 percent of female college students suffer from a clinical or borderline eating disorder. Over half of these suffer from bulimia nervosa. Some analysts believe that many eating disorders go unreported due to feelings of shame and guilt.

How can we gracefully encourage young women, at a heart level, to focus on an identity in Christ alone?

1. Help them see that they are made in Christ’s image (Gen. 1:27).

The Lord made no mistakes when He knit us together in our mothers’ wombs.

2. Model a healthy body image yourself.

Mothers and youth leaders can display an attitude of confidence, sufficiency, and joy in the way God made their bodies, and the way God continually changes our bodies from the inside out. I have found that when I’m open about my personal health journey, admitting that I too struggle with body image concerns, it allows others to feel comfortable sharing the reality of their own self views. It’s a daily surrender to focus on God’s plan and view for my life, and not my own.

3. Share your personal struggles with healthy living.

Those of you who are currently in the middle of a life-style change need to encourage others. A lifestyle change can simply involve a new outlook on your daily routine. If you feel your lifestyle change is balanced (including an exercise plan, variety and moderation in eating) share this journey with your family and friends. Allow them to be aware and hold you accountable to your health goals. Openly making a lifestyle change is one of the best examples we have to guide the next generation to a life of reverence towards the gospel.

Modeling a healthy body image yourself will give you a platform for helping the younger girls and women in your life to see themselves as Christ sees them – beautiful and valued.