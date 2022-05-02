How Do I Lose My Disillusionment?

Sadly, feelings of disillusionment with the church are an all-too-common part of ministry and of life. They are often very personal and hurtful. We must “choose to” remember that it is Christ’s church! He is not the source of disillusionment; we flawed humans are the culprits and that includes you and me. Below are the GPS coordinates that have helped me navigate through my feelings of disillusionment.

1. Reflect

I reflect on Ps. 32:8 which says, “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you; and watch over you.” This verse encourages, comforts, and reminds me that “I am not alone.” Next, I honestly ask myself these questions: Who, What, When, Where, and Why. These critical questions help me identify the cause of my feelings and own my piece of the situation. Disillusionment very often lights the fire of frustration. Frustration is like a weed in life’s garden. It will grow rapidly and if it is not dealt with properly, it can affect our ability to reason, our attitude, our countenance, and our ability to function. It’s only through prayer and the power of the Holy Spirit that we’re able to get our frustration “in check” so that we can proceed.

2. Regroup

A counselor once warned me “when feelings go up, assessment goes down”! That is so true. How many times have our feelings overtaken our lives like a “runaway train”? We may even need to seek professional counseling. We must acknowledge our feelings because they are real and valid.

3. Rest

Perhaps we need to be like Elijah under the broom tree. There the Lord brought him water and food and instructed him to rest!

4. Restart

When the feelings wash over us like a torrential downpour, we must embrace Phil. 4:8 “…I’d say you’ll do best by filling your minds and meditating on things true, noble, reputable, authentic, compelling, gracious – the best, not the worst; the beautiful, not the ugly; things to praise, not things to curse…” (The Message). As difficult as it may be, if we “choose to focus” on God’s Word, the feelings will eventually give way to God’s truth and God’s truth will allow the “facts to flatten the feelings”! Then we can go forward. Again, let’s not forget that sometimes “we” ( that includes you and me) are the flawed humans who cause feelings of disillusionment with the church because “we” are part of the church!

By: DJ Feitl, Women’s Ministries Leadership Consultant