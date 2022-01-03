Q: How Do I Move Into a Spiritually Healthy New Year?

A:

Health insurance companies encourage a wellness visit once a year. Why? Because preventative medicine is the best treatment. More important than a wellness visit is our spiritual health. Why? Because it’s about eternity! As you set goals, resolutions, and plans for a new year take some time to consider His wisdom for living a spiritually healthy life.

1. Follow the physician’s prescription.

All of us are sick with sin. So what is the antidote? To repent and deal with your sin. Perhaps you have heard the saying, “Sin will take you farther than you wanted to go, keep you longer than you wanted to stay, and cost you more than you wanted to pay.” The more we are aware of our sin, the more we realize our need for the Father’s grace, love, and mercy.

2. Study the Physician’s guidebook.

Invest in an inexpensive Bible. Ask God to show you what your spiritual theme should be for the new year. Take notes and journal what you are learning. Then look back over all that God has taught you.

3. Remember to take your vitamins.

We need spiritual vitamins! A daily dose of Vitamin C helps you remember everything is found in Jesus Christ. Taking a Vitamin E provides encouragement and hope coming from the Word, start with Psalms. Vitamin B must be taken many times throughout a day. It enables you to be in prayer without ceasing (1 Thess. 5:17).

4. Daily exercise is essential.

In order to maintain a healthy spiritual life we must learn to walk by faith and not by sight (2 Cor. 5:7). Each step of obedience takes us a little closer to finishing the first mile, then the second. . . “press toward the goal for the upward call of God in Christ Jesus” (Phil. 3:14).

5. The results of spiritual healthy living.

“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law…” (Gal. 5:22-23). The fruit is produced when you and I daily surrender our will into the hands of the Great Physician. It’s time to get moving!

~ By Laura Leathers