Q: Can Faith Carry Me Through Uncertain Times?

Life is full of surprises and it is not uncommon for us to be caught off guard by circumstances and people disrupting our plans. But the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced us to new levels of upheaval and uncertainty. We are uncertain if we have immunity, whether variant strains will be controlled, what to do about vaccinations, when and if the economy will recover, if and when schools may reopen, and how to respond to differing views on masking, testing, and treatment. And we don’t like it, because we like to be in control of our lives! It seems as if upheaval and uncertainty are on steroids; we are living in tough times. So this question is a good one.

The questioner assumes a connection between “faith” and the “times” we’re living in and wants to know how faith can make a crucial difference. Psalm 31 offers us much help here. The Psalm, called a Psalm of Lament, gives a detailed description of the “afflictions, anguish, and distress” the psalmist is enduring. He’s having a bad time, hard times, probably uncertain times. But, in the middle of it, he says, “My times are in your hands” (v. 15). That is huge!

The natural tendency is to take things into our own hands until we can’t handle them anymore, and then we look for help. We can be sure that time will come, so we need to relinquish control and follow the lead of the psalmist─and the sooner the better.

Note what the psalmist says, "In you, O LORD, I have taken refuge” (v. 1); “Into your hands I commit my spirit” (v. 5); and “I trust in the LORD” (v. 6). These words express the faith relationship with the Lord he has developed. There is nothing uncertain about it. It is deeply personal. He addresses the Lord, “You are my God’ (v. 14) and calls Him “My faithful God” (v. 5). Not “a god” he knows about vaguely, but “My God who is 'righteous' ” (v. 1); the “God of truth” (v. 5) who extends “goodness” (v. 19), and “unfailing, wonderful love” (vs. 16, 21). There’s no surprise that in knowing God like this, he has found refuge in Him. In other words, He’s in good hands!

So, how practically can our faith carry us through tough times?

Faith doesn’t carry anything, but our faithful God does. By faith, we tap into His working.

Faith learns who the Lord really is and what He promises to do, rejoicing in this knowledge and assurance.

Faith grows from believing about God to trusting Him personally in these difficult times.

Faith turns to God in prayer, thanking Him for who He is and what He promises (see above).

Faith decides to believe in, trust, rely upon, and commit to God's control and starts to live believing firmly, “My times are in His hands─all of them!”

Prayer: Dear Lord, thank You that in the midst of uncertainty, You are faithful, unchanging, and ready to meet my deepest needs. I have tried to master all my problems on my own, but realize now that if I commit myself and my fears to You, You will faithfully order my life and I will be able to say confidently and with certainty, “My times are in His hands.” Thank You, Amen.