Q: How Do I Let Go of My Anxiety?

A:

Life is full of threats and challenges, real and imaginary, some present and others lurking in the future. These threats can cause uneasiness, internal conflict, or outright fear and panic if we let our minds dwell on the negative aspects of the “situation.” We call this "anxiety" and we need to recognize, that to a relatively moderate degree, it is commonly experienced by most people at one time or another. However, left unaddressed it can develop into serious challenges for our daily lives.

Jesus was outspoken on this subject, particularly in the Sermon on the Mount (see Matt. 6:25-34). In the space of a few verses He repeated, “Why do you worry about clothes?” “Do not worry about your life.” "Can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?” "Do not worry about tomorrow for tomorrow will worry about itself.” The apostle Paul weighed in on the subject too, “Do not be anxious about anything” (Phil. 4: 4-7).

If the above quotations were the sum of all that the Lord and Paul said on the subject, I doubt if their teaching would have found a great reception or response. More possibly a muttered, “Easier said than done.” But if read in proper context, we get a very different picture. When Jesus preached the Sermon on the Mount, the main theme was “the kingdom of heaven.” That is an expression that describes the experience where Jesus is Lord and King of our lives. It means He rules over our lives, so we have the opportunity to serve Him with great joy. So “don’t worry" is an instruction to those who have committed their lives to His saving Lordship. It is as if the King is saying to a gathering of His loyal subjects, “My dear people, you have acknowledged My rule in your life, now acknowledge My rule in your fears and anxieties.” Jesus further explained that the Lord is more than capable of protecting and ordering what has been committed to Him. His capability is on display every day in the created order where the birds of the air are provided for and the flowers of the field bloom because of His provision. We are greater than a lone bird or a solitary flower. If God cares for them, how much more will He handle the worries and cares that burden our souls?

Paul's words must be approached in a similar fashion. He does not suddenly issue a blanket command, “Do not be anxious about anything.” He starts by saying, “Rejoice in the Lord always" and then repeats it and adds, “the Lord is near.” In other words, “don’t start with your worries, start with the Lord. How do you do that?

Rejoice in Him.

in Him. Recognize that He is close and ready to guide, correct, support, and console you.

that He is close and ready to guide, correct, support, and console you. Remember , you start with the Lord, not your worries. Your worries are in His safe hands when you pray and petition Him about your anxieties.

, you start with the Lord, not your worries. Your worries are in His safe hands when you pray and petition Him about your anxieties. Realize that you can leave your anxieties completely in His care.

If you practice these steps, you'll find that peace will begin to reign in your heart instead of anxiety.

And, one more thing. When Paul wrote about Timothy, “I have no one like him,” he commended his young assistant because “he show(s) genuine concern for your welfare” (Phil. 2:20). It is important to note here that “concern” and “anxiety” are actually the same word used in the Greek language, in which the letter was originally written. Paul is grading anxiety at one end of a spectrum and genuine concern at the other, the former is inappropriate for a believer, the latter is a grace that blossoms when we hand control of our lives over to the Lord for the anxieties that only He can handle.

Prayer: Lord, I live in a world full of happenings that frighten me and possibilities that alarm me, so that my mind is captivated by negative thoughts. Too often, I find myself disturbed and filled with anxiety. I need Your help. Thank You that You are near to me and more than able to handle every fear and anxiety that I have. Help me to acknowledge that You are in control of my life today and that I can cast all my anxieties on You because You care so deeply for me. Thank You for the peace that brings to me. Amen.