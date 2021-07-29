Q: How Do I Recover from Spiritual Failure?

A:

The problem of spiritual failure is not a matter of failed technique that needs fixing. It is a matter of the heart that needs healing. This question, asked by a troubled young person, echoes the experience of many people at some stage of their spiritual journey. Some call it a state of “backsliding”—a turning away from the life of blessedness. King David, the royal Psalmist, testified to his own such spiritual state. He recorded the way back in Psalm 32, which is a valuable resource for people in a similar situation. One way to take steps to spiritual recovery is to follow the steps of David in this Psalm.

The Blessed Life. (Ps. 32:1–2)

Remember and reflect, like David, upon the days of blessing when being forgiven was fresh and real. “Transgressions” were “forgiven”—that is, the sinner is no longer being held accountable for forbidden actions. “Sins” were “covered”—that is, failures to do what was required were no longer held against the sinner. “Iniquities”—that is, actions perverting or polluting what is good and beautiful—were no longer “counted against” the sinner. The result of this forgiveness is a flood of emotional and spiritual peace, joy, well-being, and the desire to live uprightly in thanksgiving. The blessed life!

What Happened? (Ps. 32:3–4)

David testifies that the joy of blessedness has disappeared, spiritual weakness has taken over, feelings of regret and distress prevail, a sense of divine displeasure is burdensome, and spiritual energy has drained away. But why? Because, he admits, “I kept silent.” Many opportunities to speak to the Lord about the sinner’s condition came and went, hardening into resistance as time went by and they continued to pursue the life of persistent estrangement.

Turning point. (Ps. 32:5)

Finally, the silence was broken and acknowledgement and confession took over. Acknowledgement of guilt and feelings of shame flooded to the surface, confession of transgressions, sins, and iniquity took place. No cover-up, no excuses—it was all painfully personal—my sins, my transgressions, my iniquity, and my guilt. But the Psalmist utters the wonderful words, “you forgave the guilt of my sin” to the Lord from whom he had been estranged in resolute silence. Acknowledging sin, regretting and rejecting past behavior, longing for reconciliation, and detailed confession with a humble request for pardon and forgiveness led to a fresh start, a joyful return, and an overwhelming acceptance and promise of new life.

Transformation. (Ps. 32:6–7)

David’s delight is so dramatic that, from truculent silence, he bursts into exuberant joy. Turning to his fellow believers to whom he has apparently been reconciled, he exhorts them to discover what he has experienced—forgiveness and the blessed life! Moreover, instead of a cold silence existing in his spiritual life before the Lord, he speaks of the accessibility and availability of the Lord. He “may be found!” He becomes a “hiding place.” “Selah,” the Psalmist exclaims, meaning something like, “take time out to ponder these truths!”

Promises. (Ps. 32:8)

Verse eight brings us a word from the Lord—concerning ongoing teaching and training, outlining the way we “should go” with a promise that the Lord will “watch over” or keep an eye on our future progress in the spiritual education to be found in God’s Word.

Final Instructions. (Ps. 32:9–11)

The last two verses could be additions from a trained teacher of the Scripture outlining the way ahead. This way can be summarized:

Don’t be stubborn and resistant—those days are in the past. Focus on the fact of God’s unfailing love—believe it, trust it, and live in the good of it. “Rejoice in the Lord”—David has so much to be thankful for—so do we! Set your heart on discovering how living the blessed life leads to developing an upright heart, which in turn leads to more blessings.

Dear questioner, please note that I have not given you a formula spelling out what to do, when, and how, with a guarantee that your struggles will be ended. As I have said, the problem of spiritual failure is not a matter of failed technique that needs fixing. It really is a matter of the heart that needs healing, instructing, nurturing, encouraging, warning, and promising constantly so that a relationship with the Lord flourishes. This happens when we immerse ourselves in our Bibles to study God’s person and plans and converse with Him regularly from the deep places of the heart—in all honesty and loving confidence.