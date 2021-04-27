Q: If God is All Knowing, Why Should I Pray?

A:

Prayer is a mystery. It is also an incredible privilege. It's an invitation to enter into the inner workings of the Holy Trinity: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. “The Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for. But the Spirit himself intercedes for us with wordless groans" (Rom. 8:26). Furthermore, “He who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God” (Rom. 8:27). Jesus our Great High Priest is able to “save completely those who come to God through him because he always lives to intercede for them.” (Heb. 7: 25.) Put all that together and you have an astounding picture of prayer from a heavenly perspective.

We're often at a loss. We can't articulate what’s on our hearts, but the Spirit knows and “helps us.” Jesus takes our Spirit-aided praying as He searches our hearts and, because He knows God’s will, He is able to present our prayers to the Father acceptably. The Father knowing the depth of our Spirit-helped prayers, that may have started out as inarticulate groans, then answers according to His “good, pleasing and perfect will.”

I realize that my “explanation” may have led you into deeper confusion, but bear with me for a little longer! G.K. Chesterton said, "This world will never starve through lack of wonders, but through lack of wonder.” Prayer is undoubtedly one of God’s great wonders, but many of us have not been moved to wonder as we try to “Figure it out.” Thinking about prayer makes me recognize afresh how much I don’t know, but I welcome the privilege of prayer thankfully. And I pray with a sense of high privilege and honor to be even minimally involved in the Trinity’s activities.

Why should I pray?

There is a tendency for our praying to major on petition or asking God for things, but we should recognize that there is much more to praying than asking! Paul listed “petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving” (Tim. 2:1). I like to use a simple acrostic to keep my praying on track. Using the word “PRAY,” I think of prayer including: Praise, Repentance, Asking, and Yourself.

If we start by praising God for who He is and what He has done, we’re getting the focus right. I may then consider what I’ve done and repentance is in order. This may lead to thinking about the world in which we live with all its pain and discord, rebellion and godlessness with earnest prayer and that God will intervene. Finally, yourself can take center stage not as a self-centered individual, but as a humble worshipper with a heart for a lost world. Not absorbed with my own real or imaginary needs, but genuinely concerned primarily about God’s name being honored, His will being done on earth as it is heaven, and His kingdom coming. If we pray like this, we need have no reservations about "asking God for things.”

Finally, we should remember what Jesus said about prayer. “Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a serpent? If you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him” (Matt. 7:9-10)! This endearing picture of a small boy in conversation with his father is packed with significance. Let your imagination kick into gear. The small boy is not informing his father, neither is he twisting his father’s arm or threatening a tantrum if his request is denied. The father is totally in control, knows what the boy wants, and what he needs, and what is best for him, but listens to the boy nevertheless. Why would the father listen when he knows it all. And why let the boy ask when the father knows what he’s going to do? The answer is simply because the father loves these moments with his boy and is thrilled to see the earnestness on the young face as the boy asks his father. He wouldn't miss this precious interlude in his frenetic day for a moment.

So, it is with our heavenly Father. He is a relational God; He created us in His image so we could relate to Him and He to us. He treasures time with His children even though He lives a busy life running the world. He thrills to hear our voice and to know that we called on Him again after a break in the conversation. Think of Bible reading as you listening to God. Think of your response of prayer being you talking to Him. Remember that no relationship can flourish without meaningful communication being an integral part of it!

Prayer: Dear Lord, I know that I should pray. I am sorry that I frequently struggle with questions about “how it works” and sometimes “if it works” at all. Help me to heed the call to pray however difficult it may be, because if I try to pray, or even to groan, the Father, Son, and Spirit are eagerly ready to aid me in my need. Help me to persist so I can grow in my understanding. Fire up my enthusiasm to delve deeper into the mysteries of God's way of doing things. Thank You for blessing me, and blessing those for whom I pray. May You be glorified and thank You that you are always pleased to hear from me, Your child. Amen.