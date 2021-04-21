Q: Will We See Our Loved Ones When We Die?

A:

"Will we see our loved ones when we die" and "is there scripture to support this" are different kinds of questions! Some are genuine enquiries after truth, others are academic exercises, and still more seek answers to real life problems. This question—submitted by a woman whose husband of 46 years had suddenly passed away—was written out of her pain and deep grief. She is not alone in wondering about eternity and our relationships in the age to come. Note that she is also seeking biblical answers not speculation and wishful thinking.

There is no straightforward statement in Scripture that says, “In heaven we will all know our loved ones.” However, there are several Scriptures that give us solid grounds for believing this to be the case. For example, David wrote, “You will not abandon me to the realm of the dead, nor will you let your faithful one see decay. You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence with eternal pleasure at your right hand.” (Ps. 16:10-11). Note the Psalmist’s anticipation of “eternal pleasure” to be experienced in God’s presence at His right hand. Earlier in the Psalm, we read about him being blessed to live in “pleasant places” because he has a “delightful inheritance.” If that is how it had been for David while living on earth, what was it going to be like when he exchanged temporal blessings for those of eternity, and earthly delights for eternal pleasures?

Sometimes we seem to think that eternity at best will be a restoration of the “good old days” on earth. Not so! The apostle Paul wrote, “What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard and what no human mind has conceived—the things God has prepared for those who love him—these are the things that God has revealed to us by his Spirit” (1 Cor. 2:9-10). So, God has revealed to us that there will be no comparison between life in eternity and life on earth. Our eternal future will far surpass all that we have ever known on earth! Including our earthly relationships.

One of the most precious aspects of life on earth has been our deep lasting, loving relationships, but death tears these relationships apart so we are left desolate and alone. If we have a strong belief that life eternal far outweighs life on earth, and life on earth has been lived with loved ones, then we can believe that eternity will offer life with those loved ones—only better! Not a little better, but totally better for we will all be perfect! There will be no more tears or sorrow, and pain will be a thing of the old life. Everything will be new—new heavens and new earth—with everything “put right.” In addition, we will enjoy being in the presence of God.

The big question remains: Will we know our loved ones in heaven? We are not told directly, but the disciples’ reactions to seeing the risen Lord gives us key information. They recognized Him! And others did too. At first, Mary thought He was the gardener, but that was soon cleared up! The couple walking to Emmaus needed their eyes opened by the Lord before they recognized Him. And Peter, James, and John on the Mount of Transfiguration recognized Moses and Elijah, whom they had never met and who had been dead for centuries (Matt. 17:3).

In other words, we have every reason to believe that those who live in the Lord’s presence will be recognizable in their resurrection bodies to their loved ones, enjoying the vast capabilities of their own new body. So take heart all those who mourn, love the Lord, live your lives well until He calls you home, and then you’ll be able to start living life to its fullest dimensions including loving your loved ones—and the Lord!

Prayer: Dear Lord, sometimes my life on earth becomes so precious that I fear life in eternity will be an anti-climax; that I may even be robbed of the things that brought me pleasure on earth, especially my relationships with my loved ones. Your Word indicates to me that life on earth is intended to be an introduction to life in eternity and that the life of the age to come is full of all that was precious on earth only more so! Not least is the joy of seeing my loved ones again. Thank You for this assurance. Amen.