A Response to Human Trafficking

Human trafficking is a global threat to vulnerable populations worldwide. It’s an injustice that affects millions of people on every continent and at all socioeconomic levels. This highly organized and lucrative business generates an estimated $150 billion each year; the majority of which is produced by sex trafficking of young women and men, and even children.

The United Nations’ International Labor Organization estimates nearly 21 million people are victims of human trafficking worldwide, with roughly 4.5 million of those victims being trafficked for sexual exploitation purposes.

The numbers don’t lie; human trafficking is an issue we all should be concerned with. No human being made in God’s image should be treated as a mere commodity—bought and sold, and used and discarded—for another’s gain.

As Christians who believe in the sanctity of human life, we play a key role in ending the exploitation of this vulnerable group of people. God tells us to stand up for the oppressed, the vulnerable. We need to let our hearts be broken for what hurts His heart—people He has made in His image who are being abused and victimized by the worst evil imaginable.

Proverbs 31:8-9 says, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

If you see signs of human trafficking in your community, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. It is only through the efforts of all of us, that we can put an end to the exploitation of God’s people.