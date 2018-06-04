Be an Encourager

× Expand Advice for Christian Women on Encouraging Others

By Shelly Esser

After college, I was asked to substitute teach for a high school English class at a Christian school. Perhaps because I had a journalism degree, they figured I was qualified. After much prayer, I decided to do it. To my surprise when I was done, the principal approached me about teaching the sixth, seventh, and eighth graders for the second semester because they had let that teacher go. This was going to be a challenging assignment as most of the kids were failing and struggling because of the negative environment. I said I would pray about it. “I’m not a teacher,” I argued with the Lord. “How can I possibly take on this challenge?” But it became clear that this is where the Lord was calling me.

Without giving it much thought, I set out to simply encourage the students. Every day I went into the classroom to teach, build up, and love those kids. I would smile at them, and I became their number one cheerleader. When kids would tell me they couldn’t do a specific assignment, I looked them in the eyes and told them I knew they could, that I believed in them. Within weeks, their entire demeanor changed. They were laughing and smiling, their little bodies started standing tall again, and they genuinely seemed to enjoy being at school. Students who were failing were now getting good grades, and parents were calling to tell me how much their children liked school.

When the end of the school year arrived, the eighth graders delivered their speeches at graduation. One after the other shared how “encouragement” had changed their lives. Their speeches moved me to tears. I had no idea. Never had I experienced the power of encouragement like that before. It was evident that God sent me to that school for the purpose of nurturing those kids’ souls⎯souls that were dying inside, souls that were in desperate need of a kind word—a word that had the ability to transform their beaten down spirits.

Especially now, all we ever hear are negative and destructive words spewed over social media, TV, and the media. There are so many people struggling with discouragement and despair, because of all the criticism and negativity swirling around. People are starving for encouragement—a kind word said about anything! Every one of us is in need of an uplifting word to feed our souls on occasion. Think of all the people around you who are in deep pain in their lives or who carry very heavy responsibilities. They need an encourager to come alongside them to provide comfort, confidence, and hope. One note, text, or phone call can carry someone emotionally for days, even weeks. Encouragement is that powerful.

We are reminded 32 times in the New Testament of things we are to do for “one another.” One of these things is to encourage. Thessalonians 5:11 says, “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” Hebrews 3:13 says, “But encourage one another daily, as long as it is called Today…” By doing so, we are modeling after God’s heart who is the “God of encouragement” (Rom. 15:5).

How often do we really encourage one another daily? It starts by asking God to give us eyes to see who in the course of our day could use a life-giving word. Proverbs 12:25 says, “An anxious heart weighs a man down, but a kind word cheers him up.”

I recently cleaned out my office and found a basket of cards that I had received over the years from the encouragers in my life. As I re-read each one, my soul was uplifted all over again. My heart was flooded with warmth and it was as if each person, who had sent me a card, was singing a melody of love over me, reviving the music in my soul. Encouragement can give us the reason to keep plugging on through the difficult times of our lives. It can make our souls smile again.

To become a better encourager, I keep a stash of cards at home and at work. At the start of the day, I think about who needs some encouragement. And I don’t dismiss people God impresses on my heart throughout the week anymore. Too many times, people have commented how that card or note was just what they needed when they received it. That is the Holy Spirit working through encouragement! Encouragement has the power to mysteriously enter our hearts and souls, lifting us up into the presence of God Himself. By doing so, we can become the affirming voice of God to others.

It doesn’t take very much time and effort to brighten someone’s day—to refresh their weary spirit. How many times do we withhold blessing from others because we don’t take the time to send that note or pick up the phone? We need to take the initiative to encourage others and listen to those Holy Spirit nudges.

William Barclay said, “One of the highest of human duties is the duty of encouragement…It is easy to laugh at men’s ideals; it is easy to pour cold water on their enthusiasm; it is easy to discourage others. The world is full of discouragers. We have a Christian duty to encourage one another. Many a time a word of praise or thanks or appreciation or cheer has kept a man on his feet. Blessed is the man who speaks such a word.”

Whose soul do you need to encourage today? Start with your family or someone you work with, and then be open to the opportunity to bless a stranger or someone you don’t know well. Whomever they are be generous and intentional—your words might not only change their life for a day, but forever!