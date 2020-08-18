Consistency in the Small Things

By Gail Gritts

Consistency is staying with the game. It’s doing the next right thing to keep moving toward a goal. Because life consists of smaller parts, when we get the basics persistently right, the essential things usually go well.

Consistency is also about acting diligently. We will stand before kings if we are diligent in our business (Prov. 22:29). Scripture admonishes us to be doers of the Word, to “put into practice” our learning from the Word and from godly example (Jas. 1:22, Phil. 4:9). So, consistency is about doing.

As I meditated on this word, I began to notice that getting the small things right actually prepares us for the bigger tasks. When David faced Goliath, he had already spent time defeating a lion and a bear, practicing with his sling, and delighting in the presence and greatness of God. The small things prepared him to face the giant. Esther, when challenged to face the king, already knew the power of prayer and fasting. Not only that, she knew obedience, faith, and the power of God. Both she and David were prepared because they had spent time doing small things first.

Some other Scriptures come to mind: “Now these are the commandments, the statutes, and the judgments, which the Lord your God commanded to teach you, that ye might do them […] observe to do it; that it may be well with thee, and that ye may increase mightily, as the Lord God of thy fathers hath promised thee, in the land that floweth with milk and honey” (Deut. 6:1,3 KJV). Did you see the two uses of the word do? If we do what we are supposed to do, there will be benefits in our lives right now. If we continue following God’s commandments, they are connected to a long-term promise of blessing.

God sees our faithful labor and rewards us when we persevere (Heb. 6:10: Heb. 10:35-36). He works consistently to His plan—even if we cannot see it— “according to the will of His good pleasure” (Eph. 1:5,11). And most of us know the promise of Rom. 8:28, “all things work together for the good of those who love Him.” Our actions add up.

So, why do we fail to be consistent? Here are of a few reasons:

We lose heart, seeing the length of the road, and peter out. We get distracted or lazy along the way. We don’t feel there is enough incentive and are unwilling to live on small blessings while we wait for the greater reward. We lose sight of our goals. We repeat purposeless actions or stop doing anything and wind up spinning in circles. We grow so impatient and frustrated that we develop Sarah Syndrome—thinking that we need to help God along (Gen. 16:1-2).

How can we help ourselves to act consistently? I find that one of the best ways is to ask God to remind me. Another way is to keep motivation all around me. My desk has sticky notes with encouraging quotes and Scriptures pinned up at eye level. I use my journal, lists, and memos to help me keep track of where I am and where I hope to be. I have friends who regularly ask me how things are going, and if I am reaching my goals.

When my children were small and life was hectic, I kept a chart on my fridge listing each room in the house. I ticked off each room as I cleaned it through the week. There was no way I could clean the whole house in one day, but by chopping it in smaller portions, I could win the battle! In the same way, we can stay consistent in life by breaking up large milestones into manageable goals.

Another encouragement is to celebrate when you reach a goal. As a young mother I would enjoy a muffin or relax in a bubble bath. Now, I make a big star in my journal, then go for a manicure or a short shopping trip, or just put my feet up and have a cup of tea. That way, I make a note of the goals I have reached. When I look back and see my big star, it encourages me to keep moving forward.

Again, consistency in small things pays off. In 35 years on the mission field, consistently taking the next step by faith and in obedience has produced more than we ever dreamed. Through consistency, churches grow, souls are saved, spiritual character is built, and goals are reached. When we look back, we see God’s hand. He was always there consistently working according to the will of His good pleasure—just as He promised.

So, if you are a mother with small children, be unfailing in your love and discipline—you are raising the next generation. If you are a student, be constant in studying and produce quality work—you are preparing for your future. If you are in ministry, hang in there—God is at work. Consistently do the next right thing. Your labor holds eternal value.

No matter where you are in life, consistency is a discipline that pays big dividends. Stay with the game, the reward is just around the corner!

Gail Gritts has been a missionary in England for over 35 years. Additionally, she has been a freelance writer and speaker for many years, writes a weekly devotional blog called Beside the Well, and published a series of children’s books called Reba and Katherine. Gail and her husband have 16 grandchildren and are still active in church planting and ministry abroad. Find her blog at ggritts.blogspot.com, and more of her work at www.gailgritts.com.