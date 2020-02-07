By Gail Goolsby

Everyday Evangelism

Many Christians find the topic of evangelism intimidating. We need to remember that God cares more about our neighbors, friends, family, others than we do. He wants to establish a relationship with His lost children. We are called to introduce Him to those He already knows and loves. Here are some steps to begin practicing everyday evangelism.

1. Start with prayer

Ask God daily for opportunities to engage with a person. Pray to be alert and ready to be His representative. Let Him set the agenda and write the script.

2. Become a student and learn

Ask questions and then really listen to another’s story. Start with weather and work. Move to family and friends and even dreams and disappointments. Be fully present in the conversation. Be slow to speak. The very act of listening is a gift to most people.

3. Try to form a real connection

When the person expresses a felt need or painful life event, join in with personal affirmation and shared values or experiences. Show the person they are not alone. Make eye contact, nod, and smile often to invite more conversation.

4. Weave God into the conversation

Early connections are not usually the place for deep theology and Scripture quotes. Instead, talk about how God made a difference in your life. Ask about the person’s faith journey in a curious, non-threatening manner and see what happens.

5. Offer empathy, not advice

You cannot fix your new friend’s problems in one encounter, but you can express genuine concern. Ask if you can pray for them and then do it right then, if appropriate.

6. Leave the results to God

Making yourself available and identifying as a person who knows and loves God is your part. He knows what watering each person needs to find their way to Him.

Related Articles:

Faith Talks at the Hair Salon - Being an Everyday Light of Faith

Gail Goolsby holds master’s degrees in professional counseling and educational leadership. She and her pastor-husband have been married 39 years and have three grown children, two sons-in-law, and three granddaughters. They live in Witchita, Kan. Contact her on Facebook or Twitter, or at gailgoolsby.com.