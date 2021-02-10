Being the Body of Christ to a World in Chaos

Last February we thought COVID-19 restrictions might mean a challenging few weeks. Then we thought it would extend into a tough few months. As we approach the one-year mark of pandemic, lockdowns, cancellations, losses, upheaval, separation, conflict, heartache, and massive adjustments to whatever the “new normal” is supposed to mean, we have need of endurance. And a game plan.

Some of us have been in tight lockdown for almost a year.

Some lives have barely been ruffled by the mayhem of 2020/2021.

Some friends are actually enjoying many aspects of quarantine life and social distancing.

Some of us need to continue strict quarantine measures.

Some of us have already been released into the wild.

Some of us are battling discouragement, depression, anxiety, relationship issues, and other insidious side effects of the last year.

Some of us are reeling from various losses of the last twelve months.

People are weary, grieving, lonely, fragile, anxious, frustrated, angry, discouraged, and looking for someone to blame. We’re tired of it all. We’re exhausted. We all need a dose of hope.

I certainly do not have all the answers. I have dear friends far to the right, far to the left, many moderates, and a few out there on the really weird fringes. Some are celebrating with renewed optimism. Some think the world is ending. In many circles, we've lost a lot of credibility. The venom breaks my heart. I must confess I myself have actually harbored some uncharitable thoughts toward one or two of my fellow humans.

No matter what people say or post, I try not to rise to the bait. No one is going to have their mind changed by a Facebook rant. I have no desire to debate politics or policy with anyone. I try to be an encouragement without rubber-stamping anybody's inflammatory comments. I have enough drama in my life without entering that fray.

As believers and followers of Jesus, we are called to be the Body of Christ in the world right now more than ever. It is definitely not easy. The needs are many, the mountains seem insurmountable, and God has set the bar high.

A few thoughts, aimed first and foremost at that very fallible woman who lives in my mirror:

1. May we stop the name-calling.

“But I say to you that everyone who is angry with his brother shall be guilty before the court; and whoever says to his brother, 'You good-for-nothing,' shall be guilty before the supreme court; and whoever says, 'You fool,' shall be guilty enough to go into the fiery hell” (Matt. 5:22). Yowza. Tough words, Jesus. You mean it’s not all right to be vicious just because I think I’m on God’s side? You mean I shouldn’t be nasty just because they are clearly wrong and I am obviously right?

2. May we learn to listen.

“The first to plead his case seems right, until another comes and examines him” (Prov. 18:17). As a wise friend says, my perspective is always incomplete. It’s a matter of where and to what extent. Is it possible that I do not have perfect understanding of all aspects of the situation? Could I learn anything useful by listening to another’s experience? Listening does not mean agreeing. After hearing another’s position, I may still hold firmly to my original stance. Or I might shift my opinions a bit. But listening is a powerful way to demonstrate respect and love to another person made in the image of God. As we try to solve the multi-faceted issues of the entire planet, it might actually help.

3. May we find ways to serve.

God asked Moses, “What is that in your hand” (Ex. 4:2)? What “loaves and fishes” can I contribute to the cause? How can I help contribute to the financial, mental, emotional, relational, educational, and community needs around me? “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping’” (Fred Rogers). When people look for the helpers, may they find the Church working hard among them. May followers of Jesus lead the charge in feeding the hungry, caring for the vulnerable, healing the rifts, and finding solutions to tough problems.

4. May our identification with Christ make us Christ-like.

Like Christ. Genuinely. “Holiness is not ‘holier than thou’ or religious perfectionism — it is simply a life that works well because we’re rooted in another world, the kingdom of God. Holiness is the power to act as we ought, to be response-able, able to respond with appropriate power to do what needs to be done when it needs to be done” (Dallas Willard). Individually and corporately, may we be transformed into the life of Jesus, rather than the Pharisees. May we know God rather than just know about God. Can Jesus change a life? The world desperately needs to see and experience Immanuel, the Word become flesh, dwelling among us.

What about me? What can I bring in the way of fish and loaves? “But Peter said, ‘I do not possess silver and gold, but what I do have I give to you: In the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarene─walk’" (Acts 3:6)! I am trying to help people walk through the loss and grief and conflict and isolation and Whack-a-Mole of the past twelve months. To foster authentic community despite physical distancing. To help people lean into Christ. To freely pour our lives out before God. To renew our souls through time in the Word and prayer. To keep our heart alive towards God. To bring timeless truth of Scripture to bear on the issues of 2021. To train us to live in Christ and be the Body of Christ to a world that needs Him. To provide a bit of laughter during the stress.

God has set the bar high. For this we need Jesus. And for this we have Jesus. “But by the grace of God I am what I am, and His grace toward me did not prove vain; but I labored even more than all of them, yet not I, but the grace of God with me” (1 Cor. 15:10).