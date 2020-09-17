Living Your Best Yes

By Carol LaCasse

How do we reconcile the huge needs around us with what we can do personally? How do we live our best yes?

The short answer is – we do what we can and trust God, “who is able to do far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us,” (Eph. 3:20). The strategic answer involves time with the Lord, an external focus, and partnership to meet needs.

Here are some other ways.

1. Seek the Lord and His heart for people with needs.

“Love the Lord your God...and love your neighbor as yourself” (Luke. 10:27). Serve “the least of these” (Matthew 25:35-40). “Look after orphans and widows in their distress” (James 1:27). “Remember the poor” (Galatians 2:10).

2 Educate yourself on the needs around you and what is already being done.

Find out about the work of local non-profit agencies. Then volunteer!

3. Explore what churches are doing to care for their neighbors.

For years, I have followed the church movement going into their communities to serve and be a good neighbor. Authors Eric Swanson and Rick Rusaw, who give practical guidance on how to be more missional without neglecting the gospel say, “Good deeds create goodwill, and goodwill is a wonderful platform for good conversations about the good news.”

4. Partner with others to do more than you can do alone.

In the book, Experiencing God, author Henry Blackaby says, “Find where God is working and join Him.” When my friend and I heard about the national ministry of Touched Twice United, we couldn’t wait to join God at work! These four-hour free clinics provide for a variety of physical and spiritual needs. Partnerships of churches, compassion agencies, charitable foundations, and professional people make this happen. Our church hosts an annual clinic with a neighboring church. Hundreds of people use their gifts and hundreds receive medical, dental and vision help, haircuts, a meal, community resources, spiritual counsel, and prayer.

Huge needs do surround us, but together we can accomplish kingdom work as we follow Christ’s lead personally and as a caring church.