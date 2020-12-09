The Cost of the Magic of Christmas

The holidays are coming up fast. I’ve done a fair amount of shopping, and even have some gifts wrapped. Working at the church, I’ve outlined the Christmas season schedule and sketched out the details. Can we be honest, though? In past years, Christmas has felt like an unending to-do list that I only enjoy intermittently. I might find joy here and there, but I mostly endure getting through the busyness, the unmet expectations, and the feeling that Christmas should be more than wanting it to be over. While shopping for Christmas cards, I hit upon a key perception that has clarified the elusive Christmas goal I have been chasing.

I stood in front of the card display at the Dollar Tree. I had purchased some nativity-themed cards elsewhere to send, but I needed a few more just in case the need arose. I looked through the Santa-themed cards, the winter landscapes, the cardinal perched on a wreath. Over and over again, I read the sentiments and found a common theme: “Celebrate the Magic of Christmas!”

This convicted me. I want to have a special time with family. I want to get warm feelings from seeing a Christmas tree light up with carolers singing nearby. I want to wake up with the excitement of a five year old about to get their first bike. But…

Am I pursuing this “magical” feeling over all other things?

Being able to articulate this has been a light bulb moment for me. I see how I have been pursuing an elusive, “magical” Christmas that does not account for so many other factors. My disappointment in how the season turns out does not help me have a godly attitude. No, I end the season sad and a little bitter. I tend to be a “Martha” in the Martha and Mary story (Luke 10:38-42), and Christmas amplifies that fact.

My heart’s cry today is that I would reflect Jesus in my attitude and actions, no matter what season it is. I pray as my to-do list grows that I would be wise about what I keep on the list. I pray as this busy season continues that I will be able to say “no” to events that skew my priorities for the holidays. I pray that I will cheerfully give and receive, and I pray that I will recognize and be thankful for the special moments that come up this holiday season. I plan on reading the book of Luke to remind me of Jesus’ life here on earth and His ultimate sacrifice for me.

What do you want to change about this Christmas season in order to reflect your heart for Christ more accurately?