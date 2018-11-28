Loving the Grieving Through the Holidays

× Expand How to Help Someone Who is Grieving Through the Holidays

By Jean Boston

Grief is such a difficult part of life; we don’t know when it will show up or how it will enter our lives. When we lose someone dear to us, go through a divorce, lose a job, or lose our health, the loss can turn our world upside down.

After going through many hard times myself, I have become more sensitive to the value and importance of remembering others who are alone, grieving, or in crisis –those who are simply hurting at the holidays. My mother lost my dad three years ago. She has often said that people need to remember a grieving person three, six, or twelve months later and especially during the holidays.

Reaching out can take many forms, but it’s important to be prayerful over what God would have you do. Your presence and offers to come alongside those that are in pain during the holiday season is a ministry.

Ways to Help

Bake Christmas cookies and candies and deliver them to your friend.

Get out their Christmas decorations and tree and decorate for them.

Invite them over for a family dinner and reminisce about their loved one.

Have your church carol at their home.

Order a special floral arrangement for their home.

Take them Christmas shopping and pick out several meaningful gifts for their family members.

Offer to do their Christmas wrapping.

Offer to make the Thanksgiving and/or Christmas meal and take it over.

Send out Christmas cards for them, if they desire.

Have them over for hot cocoa and talk about special memories.

Invite them to Christmas programs at church or school.

Invite them to join your family in looking at Christmas lights.

Take a gift basket to their home with special treats and gifts.

Write a heartwarming note and place it in a Christmas card.

Invite them over for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, or Christmas.

Give them an inspirational book or devotional.

Give them hugs, a pat on the back, or hold their hand and sit with them.

Help out with their needs at home: cooking, cleaning, snow removal, etc.

Offer financial support if the need is there and you are able.

Offer to babysit children and/or pets so they can get away for short respites.

Remember life has been severely altered for those experiencing loss and grief, and the heartache is even tougher at the holidays. It’s so important to show love and remember them throughout the year. The best thing you can do is to be aware, assess their needs, and find ways that can be helpful and kind that will make a difference in their lives. A little love can go a long way!