Holding Deprivation and Gratitude

I’ve never been very good at processing grief. Almost five years ago, my dad passed away. I was in my mid 20s and it was the biggest loss I’d ever experienced. I didn’t know what to do with myself. At the end of his life, my dad was on a ventilator. There were many decisions to be made and many of them fell on me. My grief mingled with guilt, while questioning if I’d made the right decisions, regretting not encouraging his brother to come see him sooner, angry that I would have to go the rest of my life without my dad, and so much more. I felt deprived of something really precious. And I was a hot mess.

Days turned into weeks, weeks turned into months, and months turned into years of figuring out how to lean into my grief - to get to the place where I was able to admit, “No, I am not okay.” I learned to recognize when my emotions came out sideways and that they were often just a symptom of unresolved pain. Loss is devastating.

In the age of COVID-19, this has become so many of our stories. I’ve heard of women cancelling their weddings that they’ve spent a lifetime dreaming of. My dear friends had a baby who spent time in the NICU and only one of them could visit him during each 24-hour period. They were not able to be together with their brand new baby boy for weeks. Churches have closed their doors. So many people have lost their jobs. And most devastating of all, people have died: mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, sisters, brothers, and children.

All of these things are to be grieved. These things and even much smaller things like: the college sports career cut short, the high school prom that never happened, the dream vacation that was canceled, and kids not getting a chance to say goodbye to their friends after school went online for the rest of the year. My son was supposed to attend his first music classes. He has missed out on seeing his aunts and uncles for months. And I am now responsible for engaging an eight month old in quarantine with all of the fun places to go closed.

I don’t know your story. But whatever it is, I’m sorry. I’m sorry for the things you've lost. I’m sorry for the things you've had to miss out on. I’m sorry that your plans, your future, and your people were taken from you. Please grieve. The Psalms are filled with Psalms of Lament. Desperate cries, unanswered prayers, confusion, grief, and loss. If you haven’t taken the time to pause, to cry, and to grieve please take this as an invitation - an invitation to pour out your heart to God. We serve a big God, and He can handle our heartache. Maybe you need to spend a few days just resting in the Psalms of Lament. Here are a few to start with: Psalm 5:1-7; Psalm 13; Psalm 25; Psalm 44:24-26; Psalm 55, and Psalm 90.

Or maybe you have lived in the deprivation. You have spent time focused on all of the loss and you have processed your grief. Maybe what you need now is to move to gratitude - to move into a season of joy and praise, because the reality is God never left your side. As hard and painful as this chapter has been, God has been right here with you the entire time. What would it look like for you to rest in praise? To process your feelings, start a gratitude journal and write out all the places you have seen God show up while you have been sheltered in place, and reflect on how God has been on the move even though you felt loss. Maybe you want to reflect on some psalms of praise, where God is magnified and glorified for His awesome Sovereignty. Here are some of those for you: Psalm 18; Psalm 30; Psalm 34; Psalm 40:1-10; Psalm 107, and Psalm 118.

Or maybe today, you need to hold both of these things at the same time. This may sound crazy at first, but as you read, hold both of your hands out in front of you, palms up. Imagine your left hand is deprivation, the things you have been deprived of, the losses and the grief. And in your right hand, hold gratitude. What do you notice as you sit in this place? Invite God into this moment. Process. Pray. Rest in a moment of silence. Say to the Lord, “Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening,” (1 Sam. 3:9) and listen for His voice.

You are not alone. God will meet you as you enter into this space. It's my prayer that you will walk away changed having had an encounter with Him as you learn to live in the delicate balance of grief and joy, mourning and praising, and loss and blessing.

Krista Heinen is a pastor, freelance writer, and speaker who loves opening up the Word and diving in with people. Krista has a Master's of Divinity from Bethel Seminary, and lives in New Berlin, Wis., with her husband and son.