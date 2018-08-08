× Expand Pressing on in Difficult Times

By Patricia Cameron

I want to be your encourager today.

A few weeks ago on a cloudy, wet day, my sweet friend Melissa encouraged me to stop what I was doing and go for a run…for my health…for my training. Except I had too many things to get done and I didn’t want to take the time.

But I followed her advice. Not long after I started running, the sun broke out. As I ran, I felt better than I thought I would. I did better than I thought I would. It was as if God Himself was encouraging me to press on. To stay in the race.

Isn’t that so much like our God? He loves us. Like a trusted friend, He encourages us. He nudges us to press on. To stay in whatever race we are in. To stay focused on whatever it is He wants us to do. Whether in sunshine or storm, He’s there for us.

I don’t know what you might be going through right now, what you’re pressing on to achieve. It may be a project at work. It may be handling a family crisis or just making it through the day. It may be trying to fulfill a certain God-given passion.

What is your mission? Your calling? Your ministry? Take a few moments to write it down, to use it to help you stay on track. To keep your focus and to finish the race to which He has called you.

God is our encourager. He is our deliverer. Our very present help in times of need. That need sometimes is simply encouragement. I’m so glad my friend encouraged me so that God could use that time to bless me!

So be encouraged. Press on toward your goal. Stay focused on your God-given dreams—and see the hand of God at work in your life.