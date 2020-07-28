How to Quiet Chaos with Three Little Words

By Linda Kline

We are living in a time with more questions than answers. We are wrestling with multiple levels of confusion and conflict. Some of us are struggling with isolation, loneliness, anxiety, depression, anger, and fear. We are all weary. We are all tired of the holding pattern, uncertainty, precautions, restrictions, and best guesses. We are all antsy to return to normal (whatever that means).

Life looks quite different across the world depending upon your geography, demographics, family situation, and personal dynamics. I have a wide range of friends way to the left and way to the right, ideologically, theologically, and politically. I have been heartbroken by the ugly, judgmental, divisive comments lobbed like grenades from all sides at those who disagree. There are no easy answers this year. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to all our issues.

My soul keeps repeating: “From the end of the earth I call to you when my heart is faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I” (Ps. 61:2).

My mind keeps repeating three little counter-cultural words: Listen, Peace, and Contentment.

1. Listen

I can love you and listen to you whether or not we see things the same way. I don’t have to agree in order to listen and love. Listening carefully and respectfully does not equal agreement, but I will always learn something from listening. My worldview is limited.

As a wise friend says, “My perspective is always limited. It’s just a matter of where and to what extent.” We don’t know the battles and obstacles people are facing behind their doors. Being heard, truly heard, is a powerful, precious gift that we can extend to others. No matter what, listen.

2. Peace

The peace of God is always a valid goal. Peace does not mean that circumstances are wonderful. Peace does not mean inaction. Peace does not mean exemption from suffering. “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Phil. 4:7). “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful” (John 14:27).

Have you ever experienced the peace of God in the midst of circumstances that were anything but peaceful? God offers a supernatural, unshakable, unexplainable peace in the middle of our darkest hours, a “hope we have as an anchor of the soul, a hope both sure and steadfast” (Heb. 6:19).

3. Contentment

This year has not panned out the way I would like. What about you and your plans? Have you had any cancelations, disappointments, adjustments in your schedule?

Few verses are taken out of context and misused more than Phil. 4:13: "I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” Back up a little. Look at the context:

Not that I speak from want, for I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am. I know how to get along with humble means, and I also know how to live in prosperity; in any and every circumstance I have learned the secret of being filled and going hungry, both of having abundance and suffering need (Phil. 4:11-12).

Verse 13 is not a name-it-and-claim-it ticket to be Superman or Wonder Woman. It is about learning the secret of choosing to be content. Even when my plans are crushed. Even when I can’t do the things I wanted, see the people I love, or even live life the way I enjoy. What a tough lesson, but one worth re-learning.

I must continually choose this posture:

“My heart is not proud, Lord,

my eyes are not haughty;

I do not concern myself with great matters

or things too wonderful for me.

But I have calmed and quieted myself,

I am like a weaned child with its mother;

like a weaned child I am content.

Israel, put your hope in the Lord

both now and forevermore.”

(Ps. 131)

Lord, in the anxiety of this storm, quiet my soul. Teach me not to block out the voices of those around me, but to listen to their words. Help me to find peace in You— a supernatural peace that doesn't change in the face of challenging circumstances like I'm in at this moment. Teach me to rest in You when my life doesn’t look how I wanted it to look. I need to find my contentment in You alone, O, Lord. Help me to turn my heart to You during this time. Lead me to the rock that is higher than me. Amen.

Linda Kline is the Pastoral Director of Psalm One Ministries, based near Cincinnati, Ohio. Linda teaches Scripture and leads soul care retreats, sabbath getaways, and spiritual encouragement for men and women. She also facilitates retreats, seminars, counseling and consulting specifically for pastors, missionaries, and ministry families. Psalm One is currently hosting online gatherings exclusively for pastors’ wives as well as Bible studies for men and women, lay and clergy, single and married, anyone desiring a closer walk with Christ.